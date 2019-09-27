Welcome to the 240th episode of the Inc. Uncensored podcast, hosted by Inc.'s editor in chief, James Ledbetter.

First, I talk about the latest developments in WeWork's troubled initial public offering. The company, which at one point was valued at $47 billion, considered slashing that number to as low as $10 billion to drum up investor interest. With mounting concerns about the company's losses and CEO Adam Neumann's conflicts of interest, the IPO is now on ice and Neumann resigned earlier this week.

Next, senior editor Graham Winfrey talks about his new column on offbeat economic indicators. Some economists are paying attention to markets you wouldn't necessarily expect to keep tabs on the likelihood of another recession. For instance, racehorse sales are declining and Japanese whiskey prices are surging. The lesson: if rich individuals are tightening their wallets, it's a sign you should watch out.

Finally, reporter Cameron Albert-Deitch shares some fascinating details about GitLab, a company with more than 800 remote employees. The tech firm, while technically based in San Francisco where co-founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij currently lives, doesn't even own an office.