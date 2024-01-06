3 Ways Writing a Book Can Elevate Your Professional Life

It can reshape your career trajectory, enhance credibility, and unlock new professional opportunities, all while introducing your unique brand to wider audiences.

Chances are, you’ve read and been inspired by your fair share of entrepreneurial books over the years. But there’s also a good chance you have plenty of ideas, knowledge, and experience that’s worth sharing.

While putting all of that into your book may seem intimidating at first, putting the proverbial pen to the page is much more than something to fill your free time. With quality writing, you can produce a book that could dramatically transform your career. 1. A great book is a great source of revenue.

Nonfiction remains the strongest area of growth in publishing, which makes now the ideal time to write your book on business or another topic you’re knowledgeable about.

For example, a report from WordsRated, a research data and analytics group focused on book publishing, reveals that in 2021, 80.64 million business and economics print books were sold, representing 25 percent of all adult non-fiction book sales and 10 percent growth from the year before. Business was also one of the top categories for ebook sales. Even modestly priced ebooks can become a valuable source of revenue that adds a little extra to your bottom line each month. You don’t need to sell millions of copies for book sales to boost your income. With a little marketing, you can make steady sales each month.

2. Books generate new business opportunities. Aside from the revenue from direct sales of your book, your best seller can create new opportunities for your career by giving you much-needed credibility and authority in your niche. Writing a book gives you a platform that helps you and your business stand out.

Authors Unite, a publishing and marketing company for non-fiction authors, offers several examples of how a successful book launch can lead to new business opportunities. For example, consider Carlie Maree, author of Soul Modes. After her book hit No. 2 on the Wall Street Journal bestseller list for non-fiction ebooks, she was able to use the book as a platform for creating additional online programs and booking speaking engagements.

After writing, you have a distinct opportunity to turn that book into guest appearances on podcasts, guest blog opportunities, and even speaking opportunities at industry events. You don’t necessarily have to do all of the outreach, either (though you should certainly put in the effort). Others will often come to you with these opportunities because of the authority you’ve built from your book. 3. It will introduce your brand to new audiences.

A book is one of the best ways to introduce your brand to new audiences. It’s an opportunity for someone who might never have discovered you or your company otherwise to get to know you and what you represent. And because business books aren’t directly promotional, this is also a great way to build a foundation of trust with your readers. A quality book shows readers that you’re experienced and know what you’re talking about. And when you deliver compelling insights that resonate with readers, they’ll be hungry for more, even if you haven’t written any other books yet.

More often than not, a quality experience with a book leads readers to seek more content from the author. If your business website and social media profiles are active and well-maintained, those readers can become social media followers and possibly even paying customers. You’ll get more blog readers, subscribers to your email list, and more people willing to spread the word about what you do next. Get writing.

These potential outcomes of writing a book are compelling — but they won’t happen until you do the work and write. Writing a full-length book can take a lot of time and require a lot of introspection. But if you have unique experiences and insights to share with the world, they’re worth writing down. It’s time to start writing.

