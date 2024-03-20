Business Showers: Celebrating and Supporting New Ventures

Starting a new business is always challenging. Even if you understand essential practices like maximizing employee engagement, turning a great idea into a lasting business is often easier said than done.

Enter business showers.

As baby showers celebrate the pending arrival of a newborn and provide essential items for the expecting mother, business showers are a growing trend to help entrepreneurs launch their businesses. What are business showers, and why do they matter?

In many ways, business showers work similarly to a traditional baby shower. It’s a chance to celebrate a big pending change in your life and, ideally, get some gifts that will make it easier to start. As noted in The New York Times, business showers can also provide an important opportunity for entrepreneurs to share their vision for their company. They have proven to be highly effective tools for building excitement among investors, making referrals, or even gaining clients.

The gifts are another major part of a successful business shower. Like with a baby shower, many business owners create registries of items they’d like for their new business. These generally include essential resources that business owners depend on in the coming months and years.

In an interview with Authority Magazine, Michelle Haines, CEO of NetVest, notes that business showers are a valuable resource for female business owners who often face inequalities in pay, advancement opportunities, and more. Business showers facilitate access to essential resources for female business owners to scale their businesses in a world where inequity otherwise limits their financial means. Among the benefits business showers offer:

1. Connections. Connections are the most valuable resource for a new entrepreneur. Using a business shower to build connections with prospective partners or clients can be an invaluable method for fast-tracking growth. The right business partner can help you unlock innovative ideas or growth opportunities. And client referrals are far more likely to consider doing business with you than if you reached out via cold calling.

While something like a direct referral or introduction can be incredibly valuable, business shower gifts don’t always have to be so direct. A Success article on business showers notes that some founders ask for things as simple as LinkedIn recommendations or social-media follows. New brands can start building a strong community with these simple requests. 2. Software and subscriptions.

The average number of SaaS apps organizations use reached an astounding 130 per company in 2022. While the average founder might not require that much software, it is no secret that businesses are increasingly dependent on web hosting, calendaring tools, automation software, and other programs that charge recurring fees.

Because of this, gift subscriptions (or funds toward web hosting and other subscription services) are another valuable resource to ask for as part of a business shower. New entrepreneurs need to do their research beforehand to determine which tools will meet their business needs. You don’t want to get a gift subscription for a service you won’t use! 3. Funding.

Funding is a significant worry for many new business owners, so there’s no shame in asking for cash gifts as part of your business shower. Thirty-eight percent of businesses fail because they run out of cash, and 82 percent fail because of poor cash flow management. Getting extra cash at an early stage can make all the difference for making ends meet while you build up your client list — or help you invest in other growth opportunities. In the Times article, one founder who hosted a business shower received $5,000 in cash gifts — a total she was able to use to convince additional investors to pledge their support. That early influx of funding can demonstrate enthusiasm for your business, creating a snowball effect with other potential investors.

Preparing for success. While holding a business shower may seem a little strange at first, there’s no denying that this is something you’ve made yourself, that you’re proud of, and that you’re excited to bring into the world. With a business shower, you don’t just commemorate this exciting milestone — you also put yourself in a better position to get the resources you need to make it last.

