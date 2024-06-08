4 Ways to Boost Executive Presence

You’ve probably heard a lot about executive presence lately. It’s one of those buzzwords that seem to be everywhere, but what does it mean?

In the summer of 2022, I invested in my presentation skills by enrolling in Heroic, a public speaking training program, so to understand what presence means today, I knew I had to call Heroic’s co-founder, Michael Port, a renowned expert in public speaking and presentation skills and author of Steal the Show. He shared some valuable insights you can use to improve your confidence, communication, and ultimately revenue. What is executive presence?

Port says that executive presence means different things to different people–some see it as likability, and others see it as influence or power. But at its core, it’s about being believable, influential, and engaging in a way that gives others confidence in your capabilities. It’s a key differentiator for successful leaders and owners. It’s not just about how you look or sound–it’s about how you make others feel and think. 1. Preparation is paramount

One of the biggest takeaways was the importance of preparation. “I think one of the things that really hangs people up is that they don’t understand how much preparation it takes to be incredibly effective at the front of a room,” Port says.

Many people think that you either have an executive presence or don’t. You might think having a “big personality” is the secret to having a commanding presence, Port says. The truth is a lot of it comes down to how prepared you are. I know this because, despite my extroverted and big personality, in those first few days of class, I did not feel commanding. I felt like a shaky mess and was an absolute stink of stress sweat by the end of the day. How do you start to prepare? Port stresses that knowing your objective and understanding your audience are crucial first steps in preparation that most business owners miss.

Ask yourself: What exactly am I trying to achieve?

Whom am I trying to influence and how do they see the issue at hand?

How do I want them to feel, think, and act?

Only once you have clear answers to these questions should you start to think about working on the behavior and tactics of your presentation. 2. The power of silence

Before I share behaviors you can do, it’ll surprise you to learn you can exponentially improve your perception of confident executive presence through something you don’t do: being comfortable with silence. Port tells me some of the most powerful moments in a presentation or conversation happen when you’re not speaking. Silence allows people to process what you’ve said and feel its impact. It’s during these pauses that your ideas can truly resonate and land and your comfort with the silence makes you appear more confident and effective. But let’s be real–silence can be awkward. Many of us, myself included, struggle with it because we’re afraid of being interrupted–especially women–or because it feels uncomfortable. Port suggests practicing holding silence in small, safe environments to help you get used to the discomfort and use it to your advantage in high-stakes situations.

3. Focus on being helpful instead of good Another gem was the idea of shifting your focus from trying to be good to trying to be helpful. Port shares a story about a student who was preparing for a big interview on Good Morning America. She asked him, “Michael, what can I do to be good?”

Instead of focusing on being impressive or good, he advised her to focus on being helpful. “Rather than trying to make it about yourself, focus on what they need and how they need to feel, so they can think differently and act differently, which ultimately is going to achieve whatever objective is valuable,” Port says.

Whether you’re in front of a room full of executives or investors or a single colleague, think about how you can help them. What do they need? How can you make their lives easier or solve their problems? 4. Two communication behaviors to master: body and voice

Lastly, you should address a few technical aspects of executive presence. Your external presence isn’t something you can bestow upon yourself–it’s something other people see. It requires exhibiting some behaviors that are observable to others. There’s good news here: You can learn to communicate this way, even if you don’t feel it naturally. Which behaviors give you the most bang for your buck? There are a number of them, but Port emphasizes mastering your body and voice. Here are a few tips:

If you’re physically comfortable and in control of your breath, your presence will naturally improve. Practice using your voice intentionally–vary your pitch, pace, and volume to keep your audience engaged.

Remember that your body language speaks volumes. Stand tall, use open gestures, and make eye contact. In today’s world, expertise alone isn’t enough to be seen as having a strong presence, because as Port observes, expertise has become commoditized. If you want to truly stand out and be seen as a leader, you need to challenge the status quo, offer new solutions to big problems, and also work on the elements of voice, body, and other observable behaviors. This visionary approach will elevate your executive presence and make you someone people look up to and follow.

It might feel unnatural at first, but when you’re intentional about practicing the behaviors of executive presence and “doing it” consistently over time, it creates the needed mindset of being confident in your presentation–or “being it.” Remember, the road from nervous to noteworthy starts with preparation, so step up, stand tall, and let your presence steal the show.

