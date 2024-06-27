How Team Memes Create Elite Corporate Cultures

A few intentional shifts to your language will build the type of workplace your people never want to leave.

Long before the days of Internet memes like Grumpy Cat, an evolutionary biologist named Richard Dawkins coined the term meme to mean “an idea, behavior or style that spreads from person to person within a culture.” According to Shane Hatton, a similar process can help you improve and support your team’s culture.

An expert in leadership and communication, Hatton says your language can either create a slow drip of indifference or a tidal wave of enthusiasm, and the difference between the two is worth your attention. I sat down with Hatton, the author of Let’s Talk Culture (Major Street Publishing, 2022) for some fresh perspectives on this topic. How do you create shared language?

To create shared organizational language, the language should be both meaningful and memorable–two elements that encourage successful adoption. Using those two elements as filters helps you avoid the pitfalls of jargon and cliches, which can easily lack personal connection and clarity. For example, companies that tack up posters that say “People first!” but also give promotions to people who pride themselves on “burning the midnight oil.” You know the ones.

Hatton suggests using “Team Memes”–sticky ideas that can leap from brain to brain within your team and create a common and empowered way to talk about your culture. “It’s like a song that gets stuck in your head and passes from person to person,” says Hatton. “Team memes are like those little sayings, mantras, or phrases that are catchy enough that people get them, meaningful enough that they understand them, and shareable and spreadable.” For example, Netflix uses the phrase “fight the python of process” to talk about

their culture of freedom, while Amazon uses the phrase “have a backbone, disagree, and commit” as an anchor of their leadership principles to invite diverse thinking but maintain adherence to values.

How do you create team memes? The best team memes are phrases that encapsulate core values and are supported by stories that bring those values to life. To weave them into your cultural fabric, Hatton suggests a simple process:

Identify Core Values: Determine what values are essential to your organization, for example, humility and embracing failure.

Develop Team Memes: Develop short, catchy phrases that encapsulate these values. One of Spotify’s team memes around the above values is “No Divas,” borrowing from the metaphor of music.

Share Personal Stories: Use personal anecdotes to bring these memes to life and make them relatable. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek frequently invites employees to share stories to support “No Divas” and the importance of putting egos aside.

Reinforce and Celebrate Regularly: Continuously use these memes and stories in communication to embed them into the culture, and highlight instances where team members exemplify the culture through their words and actions. Taking the time to build team memes is like developing a company-wide inside joke. If you do it right, it boosts a feeling of belonging and creates a shared language that makes your people feel like part of something bigger than themselves.

Ultimately, if there’s a culture you hope to sculpt, consider bringing more thought to what you say.

