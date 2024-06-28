No, Coffee Badging Isn’t Harmless. What to Do About It

In the bustling world of modern work, it feels like you’re being regularly pummeled with a new term about employee disengagement. Quiet quitting, lazy girl jobs, and lately … a sneaky new trend is creeping in and quietly chipping away at your social fitness: coffee badging.

I’ll be honest, when I first heard the term, I was ten shades of excited. Will the business world finally award me for my impeccable taste in Ethiopian pour-overs?

Unfortunately, it’s not quite so harmless or delicious. Coffee badging is when your employees make quick, cameo appearances in the office, just long enough to be seen, snag a coffee, and then “poof!” in a puff of smoke to more secluded workspaces. While it might sound like a convenient blend of office presence and remote work, as someone who speaks on team dynamics and social fitness at work, I hear sirens: coffee badging poses serious risks to the strength of your social connections, team communication, and overall collaboration. Is this a new trend?

Yes and no. The quirky term essentially means your employees pop into the office primarily to make an appearance–grab a coffee (or tea or sparkling water), attend a quick meeting, fist bump a colleague–and then beeline it back to their home office or another remote spot. This trend gained traction with the rise of hybrid work models. It’s a way to show the boss you’re still around without really sticking around. With ongoing complaints of too many meetings and video calls that should be emails, I’m not surprised there’s skepticism behind return-to-office models, and some of these concerns are extremely valid. The pandemic made me wildly protective of my time and energy, and it’s likely the same for you, even years later. But for those leaders and owners looking to create an environment worth coming into the office for, intentionality behind that environment matters. If your team doesn’t deem the environment a strong use of time or energy, what are the dangers of them phoning it in? Here are a few.

The erosion of social fitness: Just like physical fitness, social fitness needs regular workouts. Remember, coffee badging isn’t the same as meaningful in-person connection–it’s quick bouts of surface-level face time. The practice cuts down on those casual, meaningful in-person interactions that build trust and camaraderie. Without these spontaneous chats and impromptu get-togethers, your employees can start to feel like they work on islands, except the vibes are more disconnected than daiquiri.

Good team communication isn’t just about scheduled meetings. It’s those water cooler moments, the quick hallway huddles, and the shared lunch breaks that help teams sync up. Coffee badging slashes these opportunities, leading to misunderstandings, staying in silos, and a lack of alignment. Teams could be more like a collection of solo acts rather than a well-rehearsed band. This isn’t to say solo acts are a bad thing–some founders and entrepreneurs thrive as a solo act. But if you’re feeling more like Mick Jagger trying to go it solo than say, Stevie Nicks, it may be worth considering the benefits of ways to reconnect with the band. Stifled collaboration: Innovative collaboration thrives in environments where people feel connected and comfortable with each other. Coffee badging creates a scenario where employees are there in body but not in spirit. This hinders innovation and teamwork, as people are less likely to seek each other out for support or fresh ideas. How to combat the urge to coffee badge also known as decaffeinating. As a workplace performance expert, I believe that returning to the office only makes sense if people feel excited to be there. Like workplace expert Adam Grant said:

Research on belonging and connection finds that there are significant benefits to being together again, but you have to prioritize making them come to life when you make the ask. A few activities to consider:

Cultivate a culture of real presence : Encourage a workplace culture where being present means more than just showing up. You can set an example by genuinely engaging with your team, creating an environment where employees feel valued and motivated to fully participate. Reward genuine engagement over mere physical presence to shift the focus from quantity to quality of interactions.

: Encourage a workplace culture where being present means more than just showing up. You can set an example by genuinely engaging with your team, creating an environment where employees feel valued and motivated to fully participate. Reward genuine engagement over mere physical presence to shift the focus from quantity to quality of interactions. Plan purposeful in-person events : Schedule specific days or times for team-building activities, workshops, and collaborative projects that require in-person attendance. Make these events engaging, interactive, and full of meaning, so your employees see–and feel–the value of being physically present. Purposeful gatherings reignite that sense of community and shared purpose that coffee badging tends to erode.

: Schedule specific days or times for team-building activities, workshops, and collaborative projects that require in-person attendance. Make these events engaging, interactive, and full of meaning, so your employees see–and feel–the value of being physically present. Purposeful gatherings reignite that sense of community and shared purpose that coffee badging tends to erode. Boost virtual connection: While it’s important to encourage in-person interactions, strengthening virtual connections is equally important. Use digital tools to create virtual “watercooler moments,” team chat groups, and regular video check-ins that people actually look forward to attending. I coach leaders to set aside just a few minutes at the top of a meeting for sharing “cracked egg stories”–sharing missteps, mistakes, or moments of low-stakes vulnerability, kept lighter with a dash of humor. These virtual touchpoints help maintain social fitness and communication, making sure that remote and hybrid workers still feel connected to you and other members of your team. Coffee badging might seem like a small threat to hybrid work, but it can have big consequences for social fitness, team communication, innovation and collaboration. I don’t believe being in the office is required for every team and company to be successful. But I do know this: Surface-level encounters are like decaf coffee. If you want to energize collaboration, the real deal holds a much bigger impact.

