The Plant Parent’s Guide to Being a Great Boss

Plant parents became a big thing during the pandemic. Can this mode of stewardship serve as a working model for successful managers?

Helping your staff or clients feel cared for can be as simple as a short but genuine check-in or a quick note of appreciation, but because you’re often so busy, these perfect opportunities sometimes slip away. With workforce trends like quiet quitting, quiet resignation, and now coffee badging, you’re constantly trying to shift to increase retention, attract top performers, and build a team that’s ready for the future of work.

Cara Siletto, employee retention expert and founder of workforce development and training firm Magnet Culture, recently shared a simple solution with me: Water your people like you do your plants but spend a little time to learn what kind of people you’ve got. What can you do to not only keep up with those changes but blast through them with your head held high?

Today’s teams aren’t the same as five years ago. In the past, you might have categorized staff as either “trees” or “revolving doors”–those who stayed long-term vs. those who moved on quickly. Today, Siletto gives us a better analogy: “trees” versus “houseplants.” Resilient Outdoor Trees

“Trees” symbolize employees who are resilient and stay in their roles for a long time. These employees have deep roots in the company and can withstand various challenges. They’re the types who have withstood the downturns, created and passed on shared team language and are looked to for support. They are often the dependable backbone of their companies, and they often benefit from traditional support structures. The Variety of Houseplants

On the other side, you’ll find the “houseplants,” modern employees who value mobility and flexibility and don’t plan to stay in one place forever. These workers need a dynamic work environment and personalized care. Just like real houseplants need different amounts of water and sunlight, houseplants in the workforce need different levels of attention and conditions to thrive.

You’ll notice this difference generationally but also just based on personal preferences. You know the workforce is diverse, and one-size leadership no longer fits all. Maybe you have an employee who thrives with minimal oversight, like a thorny cactus, enjoying independence and minimal direct interaction.

“Others, like orchids, require frequent attention and adjustments in their environment to capture the best opportunities for growth and satisfaction,” Siletto says.

If you hire an “orchid,” someone who similarly requires a little more investment, don’t be too quick to label houseplants as high-maintenance or entitled. They are worth the effort you put in to keep them engaged. Employees like this–like houseplants–tend to handle constant change well and rarely get stuck in their ways. They are less likely to “work the way it’s always been done,” explains Siletto, which sparks more innovation in your team and company. One-Size-Fits-Few

If you want to attract and retain top talent today, one-size-fits-all leadership is out. Each employee has unique needs and contributions, and they seek out cultures that offer the right fertilizer for their growth. If you start with this understanding, it helps you scale your team beyond outdated “sink or swim” or “weather the storm” models and encourages you to develop effective strategies for both “trees” and “houseplants.” As we talked about how this plays out, I learned Siletto and I share one trait: A black thumb. Neither of us is a gardener, but a friend gave her an aloe vera plant and promised she wouldn’t have trouble keeping it alive. She quickly learned that her house only gets sun on one side during the summer, and it switches to the other side in the winter. If she didn’t move the plant to a new window every six months, it wouldn’t survive.

Are you paying close attention to what your staff needs and making the necessary adjustments at the right time? In the workplace, Siletto explains how single moms have different struggles during the school year and the summer. How do snow days (now with e-learning requirements) affect your hourly workers? How many of your staff have hobbies that ramp up during certain seasons, while they have more time to pick up extra shifts at other times? Great leaders know their people, make individual adjustments, and as a result, watch their teams grow and thrive.

How to nurture your houseplants: While it’s less common for “houseplants” to morph into large outdoor “trees,” with the right nurturing and conditions, it’s absolutely possible. Siletto believes “houseplants” can grow deeper roots in a company if you see their potential and provide opportunities for growth over time. Here are a few ways you can help create the necessary conditions:

1. Regular check-ins and personalized feedback: Schedule regular one-on-ones with your team members to understand their individual needs, challenges, and aspirations. Use these sessions to provide personalized feedback, recognize their efforts, and discuss their growth opportunities within the organization.

2. Create tailored development plans: Develop individualized growth plans for each employee that align with their unique strengths and career goals. This might include offering specialized training programs, mentoring opportunities, or new project assignments that challenge and inspire them to grow within the organization.

3. Flexible work environment: Do your best to offer a flexible work environment that accommodates the diverse needs of your staff. This can involve offering flexible work hours, remote work options, or spaces for open communication and collaboration. By being adaptable, you ensure that each team member can thrive and contribute in a way that doesn’t chop off their metaphorical sunlight and air supply.

In the end, great leaders are like skilled gardeners–knowing when to water, when to prune, and always making sure their plants have the best conditions to thrive.

