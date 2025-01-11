This Psychological Trap Is Wrecking Your Team’s Communication, and You Probably Don’t Even Realize It

New research reveals why confident people are often wrong. Here’s how to fix it.

Ever felt sure you had all the details, only to find out later you were way off base? If you’re like me, you’ve probably had one of those “confidently wrong” moments that’s equal parts embarrassing and humbling. But here’s the kicker: It’s not just you. There’s a name for this psychological trap—the illusion of information adequacy—and it’s likely impacting your team’s social fitness and communication at work more than you think.

The illusion of information adequacy describes your brain’s tendency to believe you’ve got all the facts, even when key details are missing. It’s like assembling a puzzle and declaring it finished—despite several pieces hiding under the couch. You’re so convinced you see the full picture that you stop asking, “What am I missing?” The dangers of thinking you ‘know enough.’ In today’s workplace, falling for this illusion can wreak havoc on connection and collaboration. Here’s how it impacts your team: It reduces social muscle strength. I define social muscle strength as our ability to actively practice and improve social skills over time. Like physical fitness, it requires consistent effort to grow and maintain. This illusion makes you think you understand others’ perspectives when you’ve only scratched the surface. When you think you “get it,” you stop asking clarifying questions or seeking other perspectives. This creates blind spots in how you understand and relate to others.

This illusion makes you think you understand others’ perspectives when you’ve only scratched the surface. When you think you “get it,” you stop asking clarifying questions or seeking other perspectives. This creates blind spots in how you understand and relate to others. It disrupts team communication. Picture this: One team member assumes everyone agrees on a project’s direction without double-checking. Later, conflicting assumptions come to light, and chaos ensues. This illusion fosters overconfidence in how well you communicate, making you skip clarifications or deeper discussions. In my recent research, 35 percent of workers—and 41 percent of Millennials—reported struggling with workplace conflict and miscommunication. Add unchecked assumptions to the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for unsolved problems.

It weakens collaboration. Teams thrive on diverse viewpoints. But when you’re too sure of your conclusions, you’re less likely to seek out or integrate alternative perspectives, which stifles creativity and leads to groupthink. The result? Missed opportunities and frustrated colleagues. A recent study published in the nonprofit science journal PLOS ONE highlights just how pervasive this illusion is. Researchers found that when people were exposed to just one side of an argument, they quickly formed strong opinions—and were highly confident they had all the facts. Our brains are like that friend who swears they know a shortcut but ends up getting everyone lost. Their confidence is endearing—but ultimately unhelpful.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But interestingly, when presented with opposing information later, many changed their minds and became less confident in their ability to form opinions. This finding is both sobering and hopeful. On one hand, it shows how easily you leap to conclusions. On the other, it proves that when presented with plausible new evidence, people are more open-minded than you might expect. What can you do about it? Luckily, there are ways to outsmart this psychological pitfall. Here are three practical strategies to prevent or solve for the illusion of information adequacy:

1. Practice intellectual humility Confidence is valuable, but unchecked confidence can be a warning signal that curiosity has left the building. Instead of assuming you’ve “got it all,” ask yourself: What else might I need to think about?

Whose perspective haven’t I considered?

What questions would challenge my assumptions? By building intellectual humility into your thought process, you create space for richer conversations and smarter decisions. 2. Create a culture of pausing and questioning The pace of work often pushes us to act quickly, but effective teams know the power of the strategic pause. Before jumping to conclusions, aim to get to neutral and ask open-ended questions like:

What am I missing?

Does this align with what others understand?

Are there opposing viewpoints I should explore? Pausing isn’t a sign of indecision—it’s a signal of thoughtfulness and leadership. 3. Seek out diverse inputs. One of the study’s key findings is that exposure to new, plausible information often shifts people’s opinions. This is a powerful reminder to proactively seek out healthy dissent—perspectives that challenge your own. Whether it’s a brainstorming session or a tough decision, make it a habit to actively invite dissent. Assign someone the role of “contrarian” to stress-test ideas. This not only strengthens decision-making but also prevents groupthink—a common workplace trap. Overcoming the illusion of information adequacy doesn’t just improve communication or teamwork; it elevates your entire workplace culture. When you commit to curiosity and intellectual humility, you’re not just addressing the surface-level symptoms of poor collaboration—you’re creating a foundation for innovation, trust, and stronger connections.

The next time you’re certain you’ve got all the facts, pause and remember: It’s not about proving you’re right, it’s about building relationships, inviting new insights, and staying open to the possibility that even your strongest opinion might benefit from an update. After all, even GPS occasionally tells you to drive into a lake. What do you think? Have you ever caught yourself confidently wrong?

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.