Try This Science-Backed 4-Step Mental Primer

When it comes to masterful mornings, you might choose to exercise, but do you also inner-cise?

Just as athletes warm up their bodies before a competition, modern leaders should warm up their minds before starting their day. In psychology, they refer to this as mental priming: a cognitive strategy to prepare the mind for optimal performance and focus. You’ve long been told about the importance of physical exercise, but how regularly do you exercise your mind?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In a marketplace that’s more noisy and distraction-heavy than ever, instead of reaching for your phone and getting lost in social media first thing in the morning, you might want to create a routine that primes your mindset for success. As an entrepreneur, I don’t have a moment to waste. To create the most effective, high-impact mental routine possible, I tapped my friend and teammate at Limitless Minds, Collin Henderson, a mental conditioning coach and author of several mindset books including Quiet Mind (2021).

He’s worked with such companies as Nike, Zillow, Stryker, GSK, Alaska Airlines, Microsoft, Salesforce, Nissan, and Amazon. Given the success of these organizations, I imagined these leaders had solid mental habits in place. My question: What is one high impact routine that would elevate the performance of those who are already the very best?

He shares his simple, four-step system for boosting your mental fitness to new levels–completed in less time than it takes you to chug a cup of coffee–backed by science and proven to enhance clarity, focus, and overall well-being. Henderson calls this four-step process the H.A.W. Method (have, am, and will). This approach integrates gratitude, affirmations, and intentions into a concise and effective mental workout. Here’s how it’s done.

1. Treat yourself to big belly breaths. Starting your day with deep breathing exercises can significantly impact your mental state. The key is to go big. It should feel like more than your normal inhale and exhale and physically move your belly as you do it. The simple act of focusing on your breath, and making it a more concerted effort, helps you become more present and calm. This practice is akin to doing bicep curls for your brain, training your mind to stay focused and composed. Research shows deep breathing can lower stress, improve mood, enhance focus, increase energy, and reduce tension.

I know I’ve previously struggled to remember to take deep breaths throughout the day, but by prioritizing box breathing or long exhales into my crazier days, I find that my stress lifts much more quickly.

Try it now: Pause right now and take one slow, deep breath. How did you feel before you took that breath? How do you feel? 2. Review the good stuff and externalize gratitude.

Shifting your focus to gratitude can transform your mindset. Professor Robert Emmons from the University of California at Davis has shown that a daily gratitude practice can reduce stress hormones and increase overall happiness. When you focus on what you’re thankful for, you start your day with a positive outlook that boosts resilience and creativity. It’s like an espresso shot for your mood, minus the bitter aftertaste. Henderson suggests using, “I have” language to structure your gratitude statements. For example, “I have a healthy family,” or “I have the ability to make strong choices.”

For me, the key has been to externalize my gratitude practice. If I think only about what I’m grateful for, I tend to speed through it and stay at a surface level. If I write down this list or say it aloud to a friend, I notice the impact on my mood more.

Try it now: Write down five things you are grateful for. These could be small daily pleasures, recent accomplishments, or future events you’re looking forward to. You could also think of one adversity you’ve faced and your gratitude for the growth you experienced as a result. This practice not only shifts your perspective but also reinforces a growth mindset. 3. Affirm yourself.

Affirmations can be powerful tools for boosting your self-confidence and clarity. Research led by Professor Andrew Lane and the BBC Lab has found that self-talk significantly improves confidence. Daily affirmations aren’t fluff. They’re used by elite athletes and leaders alike to maintain a positive self-image and a clear sense of purpose. For affirmations, Henderson recommends starting with “I am” language as the root. For example, “I am patient,” “I am a learner,” or “I am a kind person.”

Try it now: Write down five positive affirmations about yourself. No one is reading it, so let the good stuff fly. These “I am” statements should highlight your strengths and qualities, helping to reinforce a positive self-perception and a confident mindset. 4. Set intentions.

A clear intention can guide your actions and focus your energy. This practice, known as deliberate practice, is emphasized by psychologists like Dr. Anders Ericsson at Florida State University. By setting a specific goal for your daily improvement, you give yourself a clear purpose and direction enhancing productivity and growth.

Henderson recommends you start with “I will” to shape these intentions. For example, “I will speak up more in the meeting today,” or “I will finish one difficult task on my to-do list.” Try it now: Reflect on and write down one intention for today, one for this month, and one for this year. This “I will” statement helps you stay focused on your goals and motivates you to take actionable steps toward achieving them.

Make it a habit. To maximize the benefits of this mental workout, consistency is key. Choose a specific time and place for your routine, whether it’s during your morning coffee, before your daily commute, or at your desk before you start work. By making this practice a regular part of your day, you create a strong foundation for mental resilience and success.

In today’s fast-paced, digitally-distracted world, Henderson believes, managing your mindset is the new currency of success. By dedicating just four minutes each day to this mental priming routine, you can elevate your self-image, improve clarity, and foster the neural pathways needed to create greatness.

Remember, just as you wouldn’t skip a physical warm-up before a workout, don’t skip your mental warm-up before tackling the challenges of your day.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.