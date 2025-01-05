Want More Sales? A Behavioral Scientist Says This Counterintuitive Strategy Could Double Your Success

Your customers don’t think the way you think they do. These counterintuitive marketing tactics can help you connect.

Most of us think great marketing is all about closing the deal, but what if telling people they don’t have to buy is the real secret?

Maybe you’ve experienced this too, that moment when someone shares an idea that feels so against your instincts, you want to reject it outright. That’s what happened when my friend, behavioral scientist Nancy Harhut, introduced me to her counterintuitive marketing strategies last year at SXSW. Her suggestions initially felt weirdly unnatural—like wearing shoes on the wrong feet. But after digging into the research in her book, Using Behavioral Science in Marketing, I immediately knew these ideas could be the key to unlocking real results for modern business owners. Here’s the thing: Sticking with the way we’ve always done marketing feels comfortable, safe even. But as Harhut pointed out during our conversation, it’s often those uncomfortable and unexpected moves that set you apart and create success. Here are three of my favorite unconventional ideas from her behavioral science playbook that can transform your marketing strategy.

1. Tell customers they don’t have to buy Wait—what? Isn’t the whole point of marketing to get people to buy? Yes, but telling someone they don’t have to can paradoxically make them more likely to do it. It’s all about autonomy bias, Harhut explains, a psychological need we all have to feel in control of our decisions. No one wants to feel pushed or cornered. This is where the “but you are free” technique comes in. You make your ask, and then follow it with a simple statement like, “But you are free to decide.” Studies show this can double the likelihood that someone will say yes. Yes, double. Why? Because you’re giving people the freedom to choose, and that makes them more open to doing what you ask. I’ll admit, this idea felt strange to me at first. With 14 years of sales experience, I’ve been trained to close hard, not back off. But research, like this study from the University of Bordeaux, proves that giving people a choice empowers them. It’s a small shift in language that creates big results.

2. Lead with loss, not savings We love telling customers how much they’ll save. It’s Marketing 101, right? But Harhut flipped that script for me, reminding me of the concept of loss aversion and how powerful it is in our marketing messages. Simply put, people are twice as motivated to avoid losing something as they are to gain something. Here’s a striking example: Researchers told homeowners they could “save 50 cents a day” by insulating their homes or “lose 50 cents a day” by not insulating. The second message resulted in 150 percent more people taking action. Same exact information, different framing. If you’re running a sale, instead of saying “Save $20 today,” try “You’ll pay $20 more tomorrow.” It’s a subtle but powerful reframe that leverages people’s fear of missing out to drive immediate action. Yes, it might feel like you’re treading into fear-based marketing territory, but as Harhut stresses, the key is honesty. If the sale really does end tomorrow, you’re doing your customers a service by letting them know.

3. Start with your highest price When listing prices, it’s tempting to lead with the lowest option to avoid scaring people off. But Harhut has learned that starting with your highest price can actually boost revenue. It all comes down to anchoring—our tendency to rely heavily on the first piece of information we see. In one study, researchers tested this with beer prices in pubs. When menus listed beers from most to least expensive, revenue increased by 4.2 percent. “When you anchor on the highest price first, everything beneath it looks more attractive. It’s easier to get someone from $30 to $22 than from $13 to $22,” Harhut explains. For founders worried about price shoppers, you should display all options clearly, starting with the highest. This way, customers see the affordable choices in context, making them feel like a better deal.

Embrace temporary awkwardness for long-term success The truth is, trying these strategies might feel awkward at first. Telling customers they’re free to walk away? Framing losses instead of gains? Leading with your priciest option? These moves go against much of what we’ve been taught about marketing. But I often remind leaders and sales teams that clinging to old habits can be the biggest mistake of all. “Periods of disruption make us cling to what we know, but that can be a mistake. Companies that embrace behavioral science tactics during these times are the ones positioned for greater engagement and response,” Harhut explains. Behavioral science shows us that people don’t make decisions the way we think they do. If we want to connect with today’s savvy customers, we need to step out of our comfort zones and test what works.

When you’re willing to embrace the awkward and test the unexpected, you’re not just creating marketing—you’re creating results.

