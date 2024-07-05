Why You Need to Embrace Birdsong Leadership

Empower your leadership through the exact phrases and action steps that create psychological safety for your growing team.

Do you demonstrate Birdsong Leadership?

Confession: I made that phrase up. But as a workplace performance expert who has observed and coached successful leaders and founders for years, I may push to bring this one into the mainstream vernacular.

I was listening to the birds on my back porch last week and found myself curious about why that sound was so incredibly relaxing. According to Google, there are a few reasons for that, but the one I found most interesting is safety. Did you know birds don’t sing when predators are around? Your reptilian brain has learned to associate birdsong with the feeling of not being in immediate danger. You hear it, and you make a subconscious connection to safety and feel more relaxed and at peace.

It made me think of the leaders I’ve met who do a good job of creating psychological safety on their teams. Psychological safety isn’t something you can just dream about, but fortunately, there are steps you can take to build and keep it. Birdsong is the sound of safety.

Psychological safety is the belief that one can speak up, take risks, and be vulnerable in front of others without fear of negative consequences. This safety net is required to create an environment for innovation, collaboration, and resilience. But achieving it requires more than just good intentions. It requires loud signaling. Your teams need to hear it — and sometimes see it too. Preferably all day long, not just in the morning or at dusk.

If your teams don’t hear it, they don’t know if it’s OK to make noise themselves. They don’t blindly believe it’s OK to step out of the shadows. They don’t feel secure knowing there isn’t a predator around the corner. Silence can be deafening, creating an environment where uncertainty and fear fester. This creates an opportunity for you, because it doesn’t matter if you’re out of tune. It doesn’t matter if the notes don’t flow together perfectly. It can be one of you or a few of you at once. Your people just need to hear you to feel safe.

Chirp loudly enough that your team can hear. So, what steps can you take to ensure you’re chirping loudly enough for everyone to hear? Backed by research, here are three concrete phrases or action steps to consider to demonstrate psychological safety out loud to your team:

1. Encourage questions and curiosity. Phrase to use: “There’s no such thing as a bad question.”

Action step to take: Regularly invite team members to ask questions during meetings and discussions. Research by Amy Edmondson, a pioneer in the study of psychological safety, shows that encouraging curiosity helps break down barriers and promotes a culture of learning and growth.

2. Acknowledge and normalize mistakes. Phrase to use: “Mistakes are part of the process.”

Action step to take: Sharing your own mistakes can feel awkward, but make it a practice to own your mistakes aloud and relate what you’ve learned from them. Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, emphasizes the importance of embracing these emotions of social discomfort, especially in startups: “To create psychological safety in our organizations, we must let go of our natural tendency to avoid and run away from difficult emotions.” This openness can reduce the stigma around errors and encourage those around you to take risks without fear of judgment. Studies have shown that leaders who are transparent about their own failures foster a more innovative and engaged workforce.

3. Actively ask for and act on feedback. Phrase to use: “Your feedback is crucial for my success.”

Action step to take: Actively seek feedback from your team and show that you value their input by actually implementing their useful suggestions. When employees feel heard and see their ideas put into action, it significantly boosts their sense of belonging and commitment to the team. Embrace your birdsong.

With these in mind, do you consider yourself a birdsong leader? The essence of birdsong leadership is about creating a continuous, audible assurance of safety. It’s about understanding that your team needs to hear, see, and feel that it’s OK to be themselves, to speak up, and to take risks.

It’s not about being perfect. It’s about being present and vocal. Whether you’re hitting every note or just making noise, the important thing is that you’re chirping out loud, and by doing that, you help your team feel secure, valued, and ready to fly. What steps do you take to make sure you’re chirping loudly enough for everyone to hear?

