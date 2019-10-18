Elijah Cummings, a Democratic leader in the U.S. Congress, passed away this week. The Baltimore Sun's obituary for Cummings recounts the one time he met with President Trump. They were both working on plans to lower drug prices when Cummings said to Trump:

"Mr. President, you're now 70-something, I'm 60-something. Very soon you and I will be dancing with the angels. The thing that you and I need to do is figure out what we can do--what present can we bring to generations unborn?"

That comment caught my eye because in this very pithy statement, I find Cummings so beautifully expressing the five pillars of the "Inner Mastery, Outer Impact" method I have developed and teach at Columbia University and Mentora Institute, my organization for leadership development and personal growth. Here's how this brief moment demonstrated these key principles:

1. Purpose. He grounded Trump and himself in a very noble, uplifting purpose.

2. Wisdom. He hit the pause button on their debate so he could, as best possible, get both people-centered, ready to operate with wisdom.

3. Love. He affiliated with Trump by referring to how they will be dancing together soon, to bring in that moment between them a shared humanity I call love.

4. Growth. He practiced growth by seeing the possibility for him and Trump to break away from their fractious political relationship and do good collaborative work together.

5. Self-realization. He suggested to Trump that their true self was something that transcended their physical differences, a beautiful way to express self-realization.