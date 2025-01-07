Roughly two out of three Americans wish to improve their finances as part of their New Year’s resolutions. If you fall into this group this year, you’re in the right place. We’ve handpicked and ranked the top 10 side hustles based on the time and effort they demand, plus the extra cash they can generate—all of which you can do without giving up your full-time job.

We’ve estimated each gig’s earning potential based on working at least two days a week. Keep in mind that your actual income will vary depending on your skill set, experience, and marketing efforts. To make the most of these suggestions, consider experimenting with multiple ideas at once, then zero in on the ones that deliver the best returns. Now, let’s dive into the best ways to make extra money fast.

1. Sell digital products. Earn $100 to $5,000 per month. Digital art, music, courses, e-books, and printables are only a few examples of what you can create in your spare time and sell online.

Depending on the niche you choose, tools like Canva, PicMonkey, Waveform, or Adobe Express can make creating your products almost effortless. Aim for quality, however, as you will sell those products indefinitely, making it a perfect long-term source of passive income. To start selling, you can either use a third-party platform, such as Etsy or Amazon, or build your own online store. “Having your own site gives you plenty of benefits. For example, you have full control over your offerings, branding, and pricing. Plus, it’s now easier than ever to get your business online. You only need to describe your idea, and Hostinger’s AI Website Builder will create a tailored website in seconds,” says Auksė Žirgulė, head of Website Builder at Hostinger.

2. Start a drop-shipping business. Earn $50 to $3,000 per month. With drop-shipping, you can sell products on the internet without holding inventory or upfront costs.

Partner with suppliers like Spocket or AliExpress to ship items directly to your customers, and target the right audience through social media, SEO, and search ads. Popular platforms like WooCommerce make setting up your store simple. Choose trending products in niches like clothing, beauty, personal care, or home decor to maximize sales, making use of the high demand, market growth, and consumer trends toward comfort and sustainability. 3. Manage social media.

Earn $300 to $3,500 per month. Use your digital marketing skills to earn money by managing the accounts of small businesses or influencers. Start by building a portfolio through freelancing platforms. Alternatively, find clients by reaching out directly to local businesses. Then, create engaging posts, manage ads, and track analytics for them on your own schedule.

Social media management is in high demand, as marketing job posts have increased by 76 percent over the past year, making it a flexible and profitable side hustle that can ensure a steady monthly income. To get started, all you need is a reliable internet connection and knowledge of platforms like Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, or TikTok. 4. Sell handmade crafts. Earn $200 to $2,500 per month.

If you have a knack for creating unique, handmade items, turning your craft into a business can be both rewarding and profitable, especially if you have a spare room or studio space where you can work. From jewelry to candles, handmade goods have a strong market. “Third-party platforms, such as Amazon Handmade or Facebook Marketplace, are a great way to start. However, if you have more crafts to sell, consider creating your own online shop to avoid additional platform fees and keep the extra cash to yourself,” says Auksė. 5. Become a virtual assistant.

Earn $300 to $1,700 per month. If administrative tasks are your sweet spot, providing remote support to businesses or busy professionals in your spare time might be easy money for you. Flexible hours, location, and decent pay make the virtual assistant role one of the most searched side hustle ideas in the U.S. Tasks usually include managing emails, scheduling appointments, handling social media, or doing data entry. To get started, promote your services through LinkedIn and freelance platforms, or reach out to potential clients directly.

6. Write a blog. Earn $50 to $2,000 per month. By sharing your experience and passion for travel, tech, food, or other topics, you can help others, build a community around the topic, and earn passive income through ads, affiliate marketing, and sponsored posts.

WordPress is the No. 1 platform for blogging, and Hostinger’s Managed Hosting for WordPress comes with plenty of AI-powered tools that help you start a website, create engaging content, and maintain your site easily. While it may take time to see significant earnings, with dedication and smart monetization strategies, blogging can become a steady source of income. 7. Become an online tutor.

Earn $200 to $2,000 per month. This approach requires deep expertise in a specific field and is ideal for those passionate about helping others. Whether it’s math, music, or a new language, platforms like Preply, Teachable, or VIPkid connect you with students worldwide. You can also create and sell an online course on Skillshare or Udemy.

“Selling courses online has given me the incredible freedom to turn my skills and passions into a digital product that earns income on autopilot. It’s the ultimate side hustle for achieving both time and financial freedom. All you need to get started is a basic microphone and a laptop,” says Ricky Wallace, a Udemy online course creator. 8. Join affiliate marketing programs. Earn $50 to $3,000 per month.

Recommend the products or services you love and get a commission when people buy them. It’s a popular business model for making more money while keeping a primary job. First, select a niche you enjoy and look for related affiliate programs such as Amazon Associates or ShareASale. You can promote products through social media or YouTube, or even build an affiliate website. To maximize the extra income, make sure your content is authentic and resonates with your audience. Remember, while it takes time to see results, affiliate marketing can become a reliable passive income stream, paving the way to financial independence.

9. Become a local tour guide. Earn $100 to $1,500 per month. Unlike other side hustle ideas, such as teaching online courses or managing social media, this one is not only about your contribution or experience but especially about your whereabouts.

If tourists come to your city, and you have storytelling skills, think of a unique tour they would like to take. What hidden gems, history, or food hot spots would you highlight for a first-time visitor? It’s a fun way to make a side income while spending your free time in the fresh air. Offer your services through platforms like Airbnb Experiences or create your own website. Find clients through digital marketing, or start a blog to attract traffic from search engines. 10. Start a print-on-demand business.

Earn $50 to $2,500 per month. Design custom clothes, mugs, or home goods without worrying about inventory or initial investment. Register on Printful or Redbubble, upload your artwork, and let these platforms handle production and shipping for you.