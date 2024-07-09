How Collectibles Got Co-opted by Online Gambling–And Why It’s Now Spreading to Diet Drugs

As a lifelong collector of stuff — stamps, coins, lunchboxes, mechanical banks, Pez dispensers, magic tricks, CDs, laser disks, bizarre pop bottles, and figurative paintings, drawings and sculptures — I get the mindset. I have been exposed to most of the classic and crazed behaviors of the frantic folks who pursue their precious collectibles with an inexplicable but persistent passion. I confess to having made some ludicrous pilgrimages of my own in search of promised treasures.

One of the more obvious things you learn is that whatever desires and emotional needs drive collectors, it has very little to do with the actual economics or the likely long-run value of the investments they are making. Most of us are in it for the moment and the memories rather than the money. Thinking otherwise is a delusion.

By and large, collectors are knowledgeable and serious adults and their pursuits are well-structured into trips to recognized and reputable dealers, shows and galleries, aficionado gatherings and, of late, web-based auctions. They compete for the most prized items, but generally in a dignified and gentile manner and in accordance with the long-standing rules and customs that govern their particular niches. Form and fairness are an important part of the style and substance of the search. As in every business, there are fakes, phonies, and scammers galore, but they rarely last for long. However, with the advent of new social media driven frenzies, collector competitions, sneaker drops and other promotional and demonstrably commercial activities – be it shoes, bags, bracelets, t-shirts, caps, dolls, action, toys or anything else designated to be of the moment — the environment and gathering process has been radically changed and not for the better. A great deal of the emotional investment in the collecting and aggregating process today has much more to do with bragging rights, notoriety, and loving the competition than it does with loving the things being sought.

These people are aggressively driven not because they want to collect notable objects but because they’re captive to certain brain chemistries that exist somewhere between FOMO (fear of missing out) and the same kinds of fantasies that sustain lotteries and sweepstakes. They might just end up being the one who wins the big prize or finds the golden ticket. We’re seeing similar mindsets and behaviors with millions of young men who’ve migrated from gaming to mindless and non-stop online gambling. These guys will tell you with a straight face that sports gambling is a reasonable investment vehicle for their excess funds, at least until those funds disappear.

Sadly, in these newer, feckless quests, it’s become obvious that almost any means now justifies the ends. Stories regularly abound about desperate, devious and grasping collectors bribing suppliers and store employees, hacking and manipulating online stores, lying, cheating and stealing from their peers. And, especially today, victimizing the constant flow of incoming and inexperienced newbies who are ripe for picking. All of this wouldn’t matter terribly much as long as it involved fast-fashion, footwear and handbags, cheap plastic products, deformed and distorted dolls and a population of fools and suckers who might very well deserve whatever treatment and comeuppance they ultimately receive. But we’re seeing a frightening migration of these types of reckless, all-consuming behaviors into a new area with far more threatening and destructive consequences and where the actions are likely to impact the health and well-being of millions over the next few years. I’m talking about the exploding competition for the scarce (and costly) GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Rybelsus which are rapidly becoming the daily compulsion of millions of consumers. Forget the rising issues with counterfeits, or black-market channels for obtaining them, and just consider the likely and obvious behavior of current users who are desperate to get their shots.

Driven by many of the same needs and desires as other contemporary “collectors,” these are normal, law-abiding folks who are beyond anxious and utterly consumed by the effort to get their hands on their next Wegovy doses. They are discovering that ready and dependable access has become a weekly competitive war and a brutal battle to track down doses that appear without notice and promptly disappear into the hands of the lucky few patients whose timing was fortunate that week. But the searches are getting harder and the successes fewer.

There’s a cruel irony to this situation. The drugs, initially targeted at type 2 diabetes patients, eliminate one set of mental demands and cravings relating to food but have created a different set of needs and emotions at the same time. The semaglutides work extremely well by suppressing the brain chemistry that creates the reward structures for constant or excessive eating. And it’s pretty clear that scientists will also discover that the same kinds of drugs will help address other kinds of cravings that drive problematic, troublesome, unhealthy and even illegal behaviors. All to the good. If, and only if, there are enough of these drugs to go around and prices can be reduced to more commercially reasonable levels. No one expected or anticipated that the very scarcity of these wonder drugs and the exponentially growing demand for them would instantly create — not simply scarcity and material shortages in the materials — but also trigger other chemistry in the brain leading to quasi-addictive and competitive behaviors by the current and fortunate users which closely resemble the actions and behaviors of smokers, drug addicts and other dependent individuals. Sadly, as the scarcity persists, there’s little to suggest that any of these behaviors will improve. That’s not an inviting or encouraging prospect, but it’s another case of a problem we see coming, but don’t do anything to address or mitigate.

It’s hard to imagine at the moment, but pretty soon we may see your obese Uncle Albert sulking and lurking around the shady parts of town trying to score his Mounjaro shot for the week. You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, well, you just might find, you get what you need.

