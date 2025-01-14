Take Control of Your Story, Even as You Make the Ultimate Exit

Attending a friend’s funeral reminded me of the importance of maintaining connections, and not letting other people do the talking for you.

We lost a good friend recently. This happens far too frequently as we get older and, of course, makes you think about your own mortality. Funerals, or celebrations of life if you prefer, are sad and painful occasions. But they’re also striking reminders – as you’re inevitably surrounded by old friends, peers, and co-workers from multiple ventures and decades – that you’ve done a fairly miserable job of keeping in touch over the intervening years with many of those folks who were an important and meaningful part of your life at some earlier point.

It’s a costly, selfish, and short-sighted mistake to consciously or unconsciously shut out the people from your past. They may bring treasure, they may make trouble, they may need help, but whatever the prospects, it’s worth the risk and I’ve found that it’s almost always rewarding. Similarly, no one loves a mournful service, but the good news at these events is that it’s not too late to catch up, make amends, and invest the time and the effort to reconnect and jointly recall those years of giving it your all. To remember the time when you were wholly immersed in the crucible of creating something new. And among the things you built together in those scary, harried days were friendships and lifelong bonds. Friendship has no expiration date, as my dear, departed friend used to say. Friendship is something readily rekindled – like some old and precious gift that’s been stowed and forgotten, a treasure too often taken for granted or wasted. Make the Effort to Reconnect

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

With the slightest effort and a brief exchange, you can find your way back to the warmth and closeness – to the pain and sweat – of a time when time away from task was grudgingly endured while time at “work” was energizing and exciting. You can readily relive the freshly reborn affection of a group of novices who worried endlessly, wondered if they had the stuff, both loved and lost on multiple occasions, and laughed at themselves and one another mercilessly. A gangly group of beginners who grew through tough shared times into a team when they learned just how much they needed, trusted, and depended on each other. And they knew one more thing – one truth above all – that they would all hold near and dear. They knew that what they went through together bound them forever and meant more to them than they ever thought it could. The eulogies were a somewhat different story and yet they were also instructive in a couple of important ways.

Why You Need to Tell Your Story First, this was a ceremony to honor a man who was, above all, a compulsive and convincing storyteller – sometimes right, but never in doubt – and an example for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere. Storytelling is a critical skill for everyone, but especially for new business-builders who need to show their multiple audiences a compelling vision and a clear path to get to the promised land. What you learn way down the line is that what you’re saying and selling may not be what your listeners are hearing, taking away, or coming to believe. What was clear to me from the various eulogies is that – in most cases – the outsiders, the civilians, and frankly anyone who wasn’t there in the trenches can come away with ideas and tales of a time and a business based on stirring stories, tall and heroic tales, shiny objects, fantasies, and superficial impressions that have very little to do with the substance and the underlying realities of what actually went on. And, more important, what hard choices and sacrifices were made along the way.

Business-building is not about learning the tricks of the trade, seeing what you can get away with, blatantly taking advantage of others, or determining how close to the edges of propriety you can come. These aren’t things worth glorifying and they’re certainly not what we want to teach our incoming employees or our kids. Sadly, these attitudes are how we end up with corrupt and convicted felons as our leaders. In terms of lessons left behind, I think the least we want to come away with is that, even if things weren’t always done the right way, they were always done for the right reasons. It’s Time to Rewrite Those Last Rites

Second, I’ve come to believe that we need to radically change the whole end-of-life process. Instead of bereft family members, forlorn friends, and remote relatives trying to fill the bucket of grief with saccharine sentiments, prophylactic projections, and Hallmark hagiographies the decedent would probably hate, we should start writing our own eulogies before we die. I don’t say this solely in the interest of improved accuracy or recollection. I say it because instead of having Mary tell us how much Dad loved Sally, or Paul saying how proud his pop was of sister Sue, we’d presumably hear these things directly from the horse’s mouth. We’d also create an opportunity for confessions, compliments, acknowledgments, and unfiltered recitations of lessons learned, by and from the source. This would be far better for all concerned – and a lot more interesting and informative. Death isn’t an ending – our loved ones live on in our memories, in our actions, and in our hearts. But it just seems like a fuller and fairer way for the folks about to leave us to honestly share a lot of history, heartache, wisdom, and apologies for errors and omissions, time spent unwisely, sentiments and feelings unshared, and thoughts and ideas that may have simply been too hard to say in person, but which really needed to be said.

Too many people never get a chance. At the end of the day, no one tells your story better than you do.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.