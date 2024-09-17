Apple Is All Ears–How It Made Hearing Aids Affordable

Hearing loss affects millions of people, but hearing aids have been expensive and sales have been dominated by a few companies. The new AirPods are going to challenge the status quo.

When you reach a certain age, the content and frequency of the topics in your day-to-day conversations change dramatically. They shift to matters like insurance, social security, vaccinations, driver’s license renewals, downsizing, medical and dental professionals who are retiring, recommended mechanics, gardeners and such.

And of course, medications: especially those miracle-working, OTC drugs which promise to restore your memory, lubricate your joints, and put new pep in your step. Sleep aids, digestive relief and diapers of all kinds are less overtly discussed, but nonetheless central to these ongoing considerations. Whatever your age, these are matters you always expected would be subjects for your parents to have to deal with rather than you. Alas, age creeps up upon us all.

No small part of these conversations is driven by the endless, omnipresent, and inescapable network TV ads for every conceivable and newly invented or imagined disease or condition related to skin, eyes, heart, lungs and you-know-what that can be abbreviated by two or three letters or simulated by a vegetable. Honestly, I’ll never look at a carrot the same way again. And it’s not just aimed at seniors. The latest rage also seems to be ads that encourage parents to dose their kids with various preventative shots and medications to avoid the prospects of medical problems that may or may not occur decades down the line. One series of ads warns against Pneumococcal disease which may not be active for many years. A smaller dosed variation of the COVID shot is also now being pushed by the CDC for kids aged 5 to 11. Don’t even get me started on the pitches being made on both coasts to start teenage children on the new generation of weight loss drugs, so that slightly porky Pete or chubby Charlotte won’t be shunned forever by their peers.

And there’s very little prospect for millions of us to escape the onslaught without paying for the privilege. This is the latest form of buying peace. The pain of advertising is just another tax on the poor. When you consider that an average professional football telecast runs more than three hours with only about 12 minutes of actual, on-field, action, and the rest of the time jammed with ads, it’s easy to understand why streaming without ads continues to explode as we all attempt to flee the flood of indiscriminate promotion and marketing. In fact, streaming viewership is actually closing in on broadcast and pay TV and I’d expect the competitive contest to be quite close or even by the end of 2025.

One of the products that has largely been absent from broadcast advertising (although a huge presence in direct mail) has been hearing aids. That’s because the manufacturers and providers, having enjoyed a government-protected oligopoly that prohibited over-the-counter sales and required prescriptions, could literally wait until the customers came to them. After the barriers began to erode in 2017, and OTC sales were eventually permitted for people who had moderate hearing loss, the retail marketplace was still modest even with players like Costco moving aggressively into the space because the FDA did nothing to implement the new rules until the Biden administration demanded action. But that safe harbor ended entirely last week when Apple announced that–in combination with the iPhone — the new AirPods Pro 2 will function as a hearing aid, approved by the FDA. Consumers will be able to self-administer a test run by an application on the iPhone to check their hearing. Far more importantly, these new AirPods will sell for less than $300, as opposed to $4,000-to-$5,000 for traditional devices. Apple isn’t alone in the new space – Sony and Jabra and others will have similar solutions . But, as always, Apple’s entry makes the market.

Not only is it about time, it’s also only fair. Because they’re the ones whose iTunes blew out our ear drums for years with the same ubiquitous little white devices.

