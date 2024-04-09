Get Your Business Ready for a Tougher Reality

Money is tight, and patience among investors is in short supply. You need to get your business aligned with the right customers–even if it means dumping some of them.

As the harsh realities of the post-pandemic digital economy sink in, and the pressures for demonstrating a clear and quick path to sustainable long-term operations mount, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the prospects of many companies returning to the halcyon days of business as usual are highly unlikely. The sins, shocks and black swans of the past few years have sobered many prospective investors and tempered their enthusiasm, tolerance and patience.

The near-term future is going to be much more about concrete profits rather than pivots and new directions. Startups and developing businesses that plan to survive and grow are going to have to find more ways to make sure that they can pay their own way on a current basis rather than continuing to sell the dreams of a new and distant future. Not every change will be the same, but every business will need to change.

The winners going forward will need to be proactive, aggressive, agile and especially adept at presenting, justifying and documenting their next steps. That’s especially true for any proposed pivots. The reason? While almost everyone agrees that yesterday’s means and models won’t necessarily work today, it’s equally clear that beaten-down current investors are going to be very hard sells when it comes to further funding for abrupt or radical changes in the business, even when those remedies may represent the most viable and best next steps. It’s still okay to make a modest pivot or well-planned change, but you can’t be twirling. Smart managers, attentive boards and careful investors will expect their portfolio companies to be performing every day while they are also transforming so they can pay the bills, keep from losing a step to the competition, and preserve the company’s momentum, which is hopefully returning. It will be like playing Frogger on steroids all day long – leaping from log to log, changing drivers midstream, crossing the chasms on the fly – and trying to keep their heads above water.

New injections of capital are going to be far less available to companies still burning through their cash, either because they’re waiting for their revenues to return or because they’re still looking to find their place in the market. Bank renewals, loan extensions, credit lines and other accommodations are continuing to dry up. Even coverage from the biggest insurers in the country can’t be counted on when they’re looking first at protecting their own bottom lines.

Radical changes are going to be required in two primary areas: (a) the character and quality of the customers that a business will need to attract, serve, and retain; and (b) the economics of the business’s model, in which revenue stability and account continuity will need to be prioritized over one-off hits, attractive, project-based margins, and immediate profitability. Preparing your business for the new normal needs to start with cleaning up the customers. There are three critical things to keep in mind as you audit and review your customer mix.

First, we’re still in a post-pandemic place where very few companies are going to be in a position to serve all comers – even if that ever really makes good sense. Whether it’s being short on skilled staff, being unable to source all the materials and supplies you need to make your products, or other gaps in critical resources, you’re going to have to say “no” to some customers. And that’s never a nice place to be.

Second, as you’re doing your customer triage, you want to be careful to make sure that you’re holding on to the right, long-term clients and customers and not simply going for the low-hanging fruit. This is a call that can’t really be left to your team members because many of them will have their own incentives and agendas. Finally, it’s essential to take a hard look at users who are not paying for your product or service. Bragging about subscriber numbers or “customer” counts is nice, but if you’re not getting paid by these folks, the thrill wears off pretty quickly. You start to realize that there are significant service and support costs associated with these people that have to be offset in some other way. Convincing yourself that sheer scale will eventually pay off is easy and, especially in the world of digital products, there’s not much real cost. But that’s not how the real world works in terms of dollars and cents. As Steely Dan sings in Babylon Sisters, you should know by now “like a Sunday in T.J, that it’s cheap but it’s not free.”

The second critical conversion has to do with migrating your business model. One of the most difficult transitions for a company to make, particularly in real time, is moving from a bespoke and custom service business – primarily operating on a project basis where things are one-off, opportunistic, sporadic and almost always delivered under the gun – to a more predictable, normalized and subscription based or SaaS model. That’s one which is predicated on continuous connection and use, regular recurring revenues rather than peaks and valleys, and an annual commitment by both parties rather than an ad hoc relationship.

This kind of radical shift is tantamount in many cases to a brand-new sale and also a shock to the P&L. That’s because the ultimate revenues may be more substantial, secure and stable – but they are almost always going to be spread out over a longer period of time initially. These short-term bumps and pain are clearly worth it in the long run as your business matures and grows with less churn, more continuity, and a better bottom line because your operating and delivery costs will be less, churn will be reduced and resource planning can be better managed. And your marketing dollars can be focused on attracting new business rather than reselling existing customers. The bottom line is that now’s the ideal time to take a step back, catch your breath, and look out ahead for a couple of years with the goal of being more proactive rather than reactive even though everyone’s racing mentally right now to just jump back into business as fast as possible. The trick is to decide what kind of business ultimately makes the most sense for you and is likely to be the most successful. Of course, if you don’t care where you end up, any path will take you there.

