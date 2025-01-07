How Automakers and Car Dealers Can Survive the Chinese EV Onslaught

We’ve seen this movie before. And it’s a lesson for all entrepreneurs about how to position your product for a changing market.

Several decades ago, I was directly involved in one of the greatest efforts ever to position and brand entire new lines of luxury vehicles, whose Japanese manufacturers were planning to enter into the U.S. market. I was the CEO of a company that made millions of calls each year to measure the relative satisfaction of car customers with their sales and service experiences.

In the mid-1980s, the overwhelming perception by U.S. vehicle owners was that cars made in Japan were cheap-looking and unstylish, despite their reliability. We advised management at both Nissan and Toyota (and eventually Honda) that to succeed in the luxury space, they needed to establish new brands and new dealership facilities, and to enforce exceptionally high standards of dealer sales and service behavior. An elite group of existing dealers were awarded the opportunity to sell these new brands based on exceptional customer satisfaction levels as measured by our surveys and technology. It was a given, of course, that the actual quality of the new cars needed to be high, but that was less of a concern than the need to overcome the negative consumer impressions of vehicles made in Asia. Luxury German, Italian, and English cars screamed elegance – but Japan conveyed a different image. Remaking that image is the origin story of Infiniti (Nissan), Lexus (Toyota), and Acura (Honda). These brands – at least in the cases of Lexus and Acura – have triumphed in America and come to be regarded as high-end, high-quality luxury lines with most car buyers not making the slightest connection to the parent companies, or to any remnants of their former prejudices and perceptions.

Can Hyundai’s Genesis Pull Off the Same Branding Trick? The latest entrant into the luxury branding sweepstakes is Hyundai, and the exceptional job it has done since launching the Genesis luxury brand in 2008 – again without the slightest look backward at its origin as a low-end Korean manufacturer. While most consumers still don’t even recognize the brand or badge, Genesis sales have continued to accelerate. New models have been added to the lineup and massive, flashy TV advertising has driven increased awareness. The cars themselves look largely indistinguishable from the major European luxury players (which the latest Genesis ads insist isn’t the case) while the built-in gimmicks, gadgets, and electronics are actually leading edge. Interestingly enough, and a lesson for entrepreneurs and startups, is that much of the new tech in these cars is relatively untested and somewhat unstable, but the advertising and promotion value of being leaders in the space has seemingly overcome the desire to make sure that all the stuff actually worked as promised. The major players are far more concerned, constrained, and even regulated in these areas and – as a result – are far behind. This is very much reminiscent of the Tesla self-driving fiascos, which are instances of the same old “forgiveness rather than permission” philosophy, but sadly, much like Theranos, represent serious ongoing risk to life and limb.

BYD Is Yet Another Asian Competitor Ready to Crack the U.S. Market The next vehicle invasion is already underway. This time it’s coming from China with brands and players, like BYD, that most car owners have not yet even heard of. They will soon. While the Musk-hyped media continues to drool over Tesla and bolsters its market cap, Tesla made about 1.8 million vehicles globally in fiscal 2023 while BYD produced more than three million EVs and ranked as the world leader. “Made in China” used to have negative connotations – similar to the earlier Japan issues – before the world learned that everything that Trump sells to the MAGAt suckers is manufactured in China and that’s made things apparently hunky-dory with the cult. We’re now watching Tesla sales decline for the first time in a decade, with the often-ridiculed Cybertruck leading the downward spiral. This is partly political, tied to CEO Elon Musk’s hard right turn and his boorish and infantile behavior. Driving one of those monstrosities may soon be perceived as the vehicular equivalent of a MAGA hat on wheels.

In fact, especially where certain energy technologies like batteries are concerned, there’s an understanding and even acceptance that China is now leading the pack. So, no one’s worried about hiding the backstory and both Elon and Trump can’t get seem to get enough of Xi Jinping. Tesla has its own very substantial facilities in China and is highly dependent on materials supplied from there as well as the revenue from the many Tesla vehicles sold there. Trump has been talking big about tariffs on Chinese imports and also eliminating the EV tax credits, but most of that conversation was before he and Elon made their unholy and wholly confusing partnership. I’m not betting that anything adverse to Tesla (or Tik-Tok for that matter) is likely to happen any time soon, since nothing talks louder or more persuasively with the Orange Monster than the money that people put in his pocket. It’s also possible that Chinese firms have already begun planning to create assembly (and possibly manufacturing) facilities in the U.S., which would be expressly designed to get around any Trump tariffs. In fact, to give Musk his due, if it weren’t for Tesla’s cumulative edge in data capture, which will be critically important to the next autonomous generations of EVs, the Chinese would probably roll over the entire U.S. vehicle industry. There’s a precedent. Various Asian players have already done so in the steel industry, even as President Biden blocked their latest acquisition actions – Nippon Steel’s attempt to buy U.S. Steel.

Car Dealers Will Need to Stay Aggressive The Japanese vehicle invasion of the 1960s and ’70s caught U.S. manufacturers largely flat-footed. On the other hand, the biggest and smartest dealers that had available capital jumped on the new bandwagon, built new dealerships, and largely shut out any new entrants into their respective marketplaces. The captive dealers that were still playing the Detroit game and thus largely dependent on the old-line manufacturers lost several competitive steps and still haven’t really recovered. Today the mega-dealer chains like the Penske Automotive Group (with more than 200 locations in 28 states) have continued to expand and are probably already positioning themselves to add Chinese lines to their domestic offerings. While some of the best and biggest of these dealer chains may finesse parts of the risk, most dealers won’t be able to resist the invasion by themselves. The prior Japanese history should be more than a fair warning that, if the domestic manufacturers don’t aggressively step up their EV game, they may lose this battle as well. That means millions of Americans will be driving BYD vehicles by 2030, if not sooner.

