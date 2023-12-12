How Much Office Space Do You Really Need?

And, by the way, how much office space are you on the hook for? As Salesforce has demonstrated, the calibrations are not all that straightforward. But understand this: People who are unwilling to show up might not be worth your while.

The most prevalent question I hear asked of any of the dozens of entrepreneurs in our G2 portfolio is whether they’re going to need more or less operating space in the future. And the most repeated answer from the crowd is a rapid “Yes.” Confusing no doubt, but honest, because no one really has a clue or a crystal ball about the state of real estate in the post-pandemic era.

It’s not only the current, persistent, and pervasive desire of white-collar knowledge workers to work from home that’s driving the changes; there are emergent beliefs and behavioral trends that have been building for decades, which all suggest that we’re looking at permanent and systemic changes in the perceptions, expectations, and demand for traditional office space. Today, too much or too little space can be both a blessing and a curse.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

If you and your team aren’t already struggling with this exact concern, you’re either asleep at the switch, sadly locked into a costly long-term lease (with zero prospects of getting any subletting relief), or your company is stuck in a rut — not going or growing — and you’re peddling furiously but headed nowhere fast. Wherever you are on this spectrum right now, treading water isn’t a viable option. Things aren’t going to get better by themselves. Real estate is a growing problem across the business spectrum. For example, last week in Chicago, Salesforce, which many years ago (pre-Covid) agreed to anchor a new 60-story office building in the city’s central business district, finally rolled out its own newly designed facilities within the building. And the city collectively — including our clueless mayor — breathed a sigh of relief. Earlier in 2023, Salesforce laid off some 8,000 workers nationwide, which was about 10 percent of the company, so there had been plenty of cause for concern as to its plans for this location. In any case, after all the cheering died down, the actual facts and figures were a lot more sobering and instructive.

First and foremost, instead of occupying 500,000 square feet of space, Salesforce built out about 350,000 square feet and immediately dumped the balance into Chicago’s already cluttered and overcrowded sublease market. It’s hard to find any major tenant in the city that isn’t taking similar steps to try to offload hunks of underutilized or empty space. Many years ago, these kinds of short-term opportunities were ripe for startups to grab, but these days there aren’t many entrepreneurs with excess cash and a willingness to take over someone else’s occupancy problems. And, make no mistake, sitting your people in the detritus of the former occupant’s failure is a culture killer for anyone trying to build a new business. Don’t try to do cheaply what you shouldn’t do at all.

Second, it’s fairly obvious that Salesforce is kidding itself and the city in terms of actual use and occupancy. The company had originally said it would have 1,000 employees in Chicago. The new story is that it has “assigned” 2,200 workers to the new location (whatever that means) and estimates that about 800 employees are visiting the offices on any given day. Here again, if you’re trying to realistically plan for your people’s attendance and use of your space going forward, the very last thing you want to do is overshoot the mark or kid yourself in terms of who’s coming back anytime soon. The five-day workweek is gone forever, and you can safely assume that 30 percent to 50 percent of your workforce will be remote for the foreseeable future. Third, and maybe to attempt to justify the company’s decision not to abandon even more of its leased space, or as just a further flight of fantasy, Salesforce dedicated two entire floors to be used as a “workplace retreat” (undoubtedly perfect for pickleball courts), which will also be made available to outside nonprofit organizations on nights and weekends for their events. There’ll be no burning of the midnight oil for Salesforce employees on these floors. This wasteful wonderland is in addition to a variety of locations spread throughout the remainder of the total facility for small gatherings, phone nooks, and meditation rooms. All of it in furtherance of some warped vision of the workplace of the future with the intention to induce the return of work-from-home warriors.

Given how desperate and already passé most of these designer-driven gestures look, it’s no wonder the ribbon-cutting ceremonies included a number of different clergy, as well as gestures toward native land acknowledgment. But fair enough, when you consider that it will take a number of miracles to make this place anything more than a PR and CYA display by a company with more money than sense.

If you find yourself drowning in similar requests for special accommodations, exercise rooms, ping pong and pool tables, and perhaps a pickleball court or two, bite the bullet, stand your ground, and remind your team that now’s the time to focus on form and function rather than frivolity and fruitless, feel-good gestures that aren’t going to make a difference to the workforce or the bottom line. If you have to beg or bribe people to come back to work for you, they’re the wrong people for your business.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.