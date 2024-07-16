It’s Time to Talk to Your Team About the Election

We can expect the next 100 pre-election days to be full of the worst lies, slanders, ageist taunts, “medical” mischief, mudslinging, dog-whistling, outright racism, and overt antisemitism that most of us have ever experienced in our lifetimes. And, of course, a substantial portion of the flood of falsehoods, made-up alternative facts, and outright fictions and fabrications are largely authored, heartily endorsed, and gleefully encouraged by Donald Trump himself even as he desperately and fraudulently attempts to distance himself from abortion hardliners and the authors of Project 2025. The attempted shooting of Trump by a white 20-year-old registered Republican has already spawned scores of new claims, lies, and theories.

Whether Trump’s opponent is President Biden or VP Harris or some other nominee from an unlikely open convention won’t matter in terms of the scale and scope of the raging slop. If Biden stands down, the age argument will largely cease to be relevant to the undecided voters except as it continues to be important to rational folks because Trump’s age, health, and mental state will then become key risk factors.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The vast majority of our younger team members have never been subjected to such an onslaught of slime and slander and, frankly, they haven’t the tools, the exposure, the experience, or even a clue as to how to process, evaluate, or deal with it. The idea that objective truth, the law, our courts, and every other governmental institution are under constant attack is not simply upsetting or unfortunate; the noise, clutter, and strife are reaching levels where it’s emotionally paralyzing, actively interfering with, and disruptive of the day-to-day activities, concentration, attention, and productivity of our people. Their social feeds are a daily house afire and it’s only going to get worse. Everyone feels more than a little lost, spent and disheartened these days, and we’re all looking for answers. We’ve known for a long time that the workplace is one of the most central vessels of “trusted” information and – even though it’s been moved physically apart in the newly remote post-pandemic world, it’s still a critical source of guidance and direction – especially for the newbies who are just entering the adult work world.

Apart from their equally clueless peers, friends and families, the most likely person that many of them – in their angst, confusion and distress – will turn to is you. They joined your firm or business at least in part because they believed in you, your vision, and your abilities to get things done. Now – even if they hate to admit it – they’ll be looking to you for guidance and direction as will your own family members and relatives as well. Knowledge is one of the few things in our lives that isn’t subject to the law of diminishing returns.

Are you prepared and ready to respond? If you think so, you’d be one of the very few and you’re probably not being that honest with yourself because the truth is that – at this critical point in our country’s future – no one really knows what to say or expect. The worst lies are the ones we tell ourselves. These conversations are inevitable and they won’t be easy. But, as any experienced motorcyclist will tell you, the smart riders plan for the wreck, not the ride. So to help you get ready, here’s what I think. First, please don’t think that you can just stick your head in the sand and ignore what’s happening inside and outside your business. Facts and fears don’t disappear because they are ignored. They fester and, worse yet, your power and ability to add value and accurate information to the conversation decreases over time if you don’t get into the game and contribute. Eventually, if you don’t participate, it’s you that they will come to ignore.

Second, don’t be foolish enough to make light of the criticality of the situation. No one believes for a moment that “this too will pass” and everyone with or even without a brain understands that the results of the election will be massively consequential regardless of which side of the discussions they may be on. I realize that most 25-year-olds don’t really think much about the next generation, but it’s always good to selfishly remind them that it’s also their own lives and liberties that hang in the balance in this election. Of course, if you don’t care about where you end up, any path will take you there.

Third, do something more than talk about it. A wealth of advice is far less instructive than a strong example. Don’t expect your team or anyone else to listen to your advice and ignore your example. Raise some money, host an event, knock on some doors, spread the word, and get busy before it’s too late. You either lead by example, or you don’t lead at all. Finally, whatever else you choose to do or say, please make it your business to tell everyone that not voting is not an option given what’s on the line; that a “protest” or write-in vote for some third party is a stupid waste of their vote and their time; and frankly – if you have the courage of your convictions – that voting for whomever the Democratic candidate might be is the only intelligent option.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.