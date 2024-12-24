Sales Is Storytelling: Here Are 5 Keys to Mastering It

The sale is in the story, not in the product or in the seller. That’s true about being an entrepreneur, too.

The basic attitudes and skill sets that make for a great entrepreneur, I’m convinced, are exactly the same life skills that we need to be teaching our kids and our team members. That is, if we want them to be successful.

Everyone has their own favorite list of the essential qualities and talents that new business builders require. Here are mine: passion, preparation, perspiration, perseverance, and principles. But I’d say there’s no question that one capability primes these attributes and ranks far above the rest. And that’s the ability to tell an effective story. Stories are the way we sell ourselves, our products and services, and how we build connections with others as well. No one ever made an informed purchase decision because of a number. They need a story. An authentic one. If the stories aren’t honest and authentic, then the whole process falls apart. Storytelling is a remarkably powerful tool and the irreplaceable essence of great leadership, whether it’s spinning a great yarn, firing up the team, sharing war stories from the imagined good old days, or just laying out – clearly and concisely – the most compelling vision for a business or a career. That story should also include a chapter on the path forward, and the sacrifices required to make that dream a reality. A well-told story can change the world’s mind and has done so many times in the past — as long as it’s ultimately grounded in the truth.

Apple is one great example. At one point, Apple’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement (which wanted Apple’s help to break into bad guys’ iPhones) threatened to damage the whole brand. Tim Cook launched a worldwide privacy campaign even changing the Apple logo to a locking image in its ads. That put the company on the consumer’s side. The story was simply that consumer privacy is more important than anything else. Apple eventually became such a strong advocate for that position that other companies were forced to assume a similar posture. Instead of being seen as a nasty and recalcitrant tech firm, Apple became a hero of the people, a company willing to stand up to the government. Storytelling is the way we teach and the way we learn. Stories are lessons embedded in language (written, spoken or seen) and they can bring us together or they can tear us apart. The stories we tell others help us to share our knowledge, experience and wisdom. The stories we tell ourselves give us faith, courage, inspiration and the strength to bear on against seemingly insurmountable odds and obstacles.

But the stories we tell our teams, partners, peers and children and the ones they create and tell themselves are the most crucial of all because those stories can heighten their horizons and broaden their perspectives or, in an instant, can crush their creativity and enthusiasm and condemn them to a bleak future. Unfortunately, storytelling talent is much like technology itself– it’s basically neutral and it can be used or abused. As Sara Bareilles sang and presciently warned in Brave: “you can turn a phrase into a weapon or a drug” and “nothing’s gonna hurt you the way that words do”. In today’s sad and nasty meme culture, you can turn a stupid motto like MAGA into a movement – for better or for worse – and excite or inflame millions of listeners in the process. We’ve done a great job of enabling and empowering enhanced expression, where our stories spread instantly around the world. But we’ve done a lousy job of explaining the ethical and moral responsibilities that come with the expanded power to persuade and the weight and impact the stories we now tell can have on other lives. You can’t get grace from gadgets.

No amount of technology is ever going to turn a bad story into a good one, but plenty of liars still make massive incomes online in our low-information, widely distributed, and largely anonymous digital economy. Some even get elected to high office. An important part of any leader’s job is to let everyone know that not every great narrator is someone worth listening to. And notwithstanding the MAGAt-mess we’re facing and the malicious and mendacious messaging that we’re seeing all around us from Trump, his sycophants, and his enablers (who believe that you should never let the truth get in the way of a good story), the fact is that you can’t pray a lie or ask people to ignore what’s in front of them for too long before the whole house of lies and cards comes tumbling down. At least that’s what we’ve got to believe. The smartest entrepreneurs know that without substance, fundamental beliefs and ironclad integrity, you can’t build a solid and sustainable foundation for anything of value – not a business, a culture or a life. There aren’t multiple versions of the truth – or alternative facts – and there never were. The best storytellers put relevant, accurate, and important facts into an appropriate context and then deliver them with emotional impact.

If you’re going to teach someone how to tell a compelling sales story, don’t waste your time concentrating on the particulars of the person, product or service that they’re trying to sell. Instead, always concentrate on the five most critical considerations and keep them firmly in mind during every contact or conversation. (1) No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care. Establish a personal connection before you ask for the sale and make sure that you have the buyer’s interest and attention. Whatever else you’re selling, you’ve also got to sell yourself. Engage with the person before you start explaining the program. Connect and then convince.

(2) Customers want ¼-inch holes, not ¼-inch drills. Focus on a few critical concerns of the buyer, listen carefully, and tell a simple story about how the buyer’s needs are addressed by what you’re selling. This is about the results, not the tools. (3) Customers buy for their own selfish reasons, not yours.

Demonstrate an immediate benefit to the buyer – how it saves time or money; how it makes the buyer more productive; or how it helps them make better decisions. Other people don’t always dream your dream. (4) Get a Calendar. Almost everything in life is about timing. Context trumps content – you need to plan to have your conversations at the right time. You want to be there when the buyer is ready to buy.

(5) It’s only a “No” for now. The best and most successful salespeople don’t take “No” for an answer – especially from people who can’t say “Yes.” It’s all about persistence. Start with what you have, build from there, and don’t quit until you cross the finish line. At the end of the day, I always remember what an old cosmetics salesman once told me. He said that, in the factory, they make make-up, but, in the stores, they sell hope.

