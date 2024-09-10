You Need to Get Real With AI and LLMs

Trying to harness all the world’s knowledge to create a sales lead or a new product will only send your company down a variety of rabbit holes. Industry-specific models are emerging that will help you narrow your focus.

Everyone is talking about ChatGPT, LLMs, and AI, and they all want to know about the opportunities and risks these new tools and technologies represent to makers, markets, and, of course, mankind. Most of the conversation seems to be quite high-level and mainly strategic. You don’t hear much about the practical, operational, and tactical concerns that any entrepreneur who’s thinking about building a new business based on these tools should be addressing. You can spend your time building castles in the air, but, as Thoreau said, the most essential task is to put solid and sustainable foundations under them. Otherwise, you’ve built nothing of substance or value.

There’s an enormous wave of new AI-focused startups enabled by chat-derived interfaces, but they suffer from two debilitating deficiencies.

First, they are sitting on top of too much, rather than too little, information. Even if you employ the world’s best prompt engineers, they aren’t miracle workers, and will soon report back that there is little likely to be gained by attempting to broadly interrogate vast and largely irrelevant stores of information. You need to fish where the fish are, rather than in the entire ocean. The fact that access to the generalized Large Language Models (LLMs) has been commercialized and simplified isn’t a reason to waste your time and effort, because it won’t get you to where you need to be. It’s exactly the same as the old story about the man looking for his lost keys next to a streetlamp–because the light was better there. The somewhat encouraging news is that at least a portion of the latest entrants are now starting to offer, market, and fundraise based on variations of a single theme–the successful implementation of industry-specific inquiry systems designed to interrogate one or more of the LLMs that have been built by the four or five tech major players. The idea is that they will build inquiry tools that limit and focus their tasks only to those portions of the universal datasets that relate to a given industry, and use and incorporate distinct terms and particular language.

Building these “industry-specific” overlays is actually one of the first cases of a grudging recognition of the obvious fact that asking any general LLM a detailed question about your specific business is a fool’s errand, very much akin to attempting to boil the ocean. You’ll get back vague, broad, and useless pronouncements (with the occasional hallucination) and not much else. A proprietary LLM built upon an underlying dataset that relates to your specific area, interest, business, or industry is the only smart approach. This will save time, money, and your technical resources, and will be far less costly and much easier to develop in-house rather than through third-party vendors.

The second major concern for many of these new players is that they don’t remotely have control of their own destinies because, at best, they’re mere renters of the powerful LLMs that underlie the entire industry infrastructure. These, unfortunately, can be altered, limited, withdrawn, or priced in ways that effectively destroy the operation and the value of the businesses that depend upon them. We have seen this movie many times in the past, perhaps most recently and glaringly in the various sectors of the digital ad economy. That’s where startups and even well-established companies awoke one morning to discover that Facebook or Google or Amazon or Apple had abruptly shut off their oxygen, and their vital traffic, by shifting some criteria, algorithm, or other categorization, rendering them effectively invisible on the web.

But a far more telling and direct example of the “platform” problem is the computer gaming industry, where what began with hundreds of startups aiming to build computer games ended up a few years later completely dominated by Xbox (Microsoft), Nintendo, and PlayStation (Sony). They became the only players in the space because they built and owned the gaming platforms on which every game (regardless of who built it) needed to be licensed, with fees and royalties paid to the platform owners.

Today we’re seeing virtually the exact same thing happening with LLMs. The main LLMs are controlled by the four or five usual tech suspects, who have already become gatekeepers and toll takers for user access. There’s really no way to avoid or escape them–but, as noted, there’s some modest consolation in the fact that, for many years to come, most businesses won’t need access to such enormous and unwieldy datasets. The bottom line is pretty clear. Every new AI startup that is dependent on, and sits upon, one of these tech giants’ platforms for its operations is a tenant at best, running a business subject to the whims, competitive considerations, extortions, and other demands. These startups can be cut off in an instant. It’s never smart to build your business on someone else’s real estate.

