Don’t Fall for Cheap Card Tricks

Many years ago, I came to believe that the Hallmark greeting card people were among the most flagrant and prolific creators and marketers of fake holidays, false acknowledgments, and other useless and insincere celebrations. True, these schemes and scenarios have been massively profitable for them over several decades even though it’s difficult to understand the appeal of the cheap sentimentality and horrible jokes that are at the heart of their offerings.

The occasions that Hallmark created were ultimately designed to sell saccharine-soaked cards, pithy and pious posters, and ephemeral sloganized balloons to an audience that includes millions of business owners and managers. These poor employers are shamed into participating in inauthentic gestures to preserve peace, prosperity, and civil working relationships in their businesses. Maybe Hallmark was just the most visible proponent of this stupidity because it’s also clear that the FTD florists, balloon sellers, and swag merchants are all equally guilty co-conspirators.

For me, it wasn’t simply the fraudulent sentimentality that sucked, or the awkwardness and forced informality of the gatherings, or even the rapidly deflating detritus that hung sadly from fences for weeks afterward; it was mainly the fact that the whole grab bag of gratuitous gestures was a costly waste of time and energy that sent utterly artificial messages to the troops. Like parents who tell their kids that the reason they’re never around is because they’re working for the money to buy them nice things or take them on vacation. Even the kids know that’s BS. Managers who buy into these gimmicks do their companies a serious disservice, put uncomfortable pressure on their peers to make similarly empty gestures and offend people in their organizations who prefer to recognize real achievement. Not every administrative assistant is killing it these days and needs to be recognized because Hallmark and other happiness hustlers say so. Not everyone needs to get an atta-boy if they’re barely getting their jobs done.

If you’ve ever had to preside over one of these things, you know how the compliments can stick in your throat and how the general eye-rolling in the audience can make you nauseous. The smart and productive people in any company appreciate that an honest appraisal — good or bad — is far better and more productive than an insincere evaluation or a phony achievement award.

Most of these office ceremonies are about as sincere as the grief at a Mafia funeral. They’re held along with all the annual awards programs — whether warranted or not — and often without regard to the actual business results. They’re reminiscent of the newly mandatory native land acknowledgments that apparently must precede every college graduation ceremony to stave off protests of one kind or another by newly minted graduates. No one knows what these pro forma tribal references mean or recognizes the names, and clearly no one cares to hear or learn anything of substance about the long-gone criminal circumstances. Foolishly, I thought that Secretaries’ Day (which now must be called Administrative Professionals’ Day), Boss Day, and Sweetest Day were the heights of this crass commercialism, but I was naive and failed to fully appreciate the inventiveness and imagination of these marketers. There’s always another excuse to buy their crap. As the year ends, in the spirit of Eminem’s “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” there are several new “traditions” that have been added relatively recently to the list that I’d like to see consigned to the junkpile as soon as possible.

Number one on the list, for sure, are gender-reveal ceremonies for expectant mothers. I’m guessing that Kmart sells a complete kit. They feature red or blue displays (please don’t ask about the availability of other colors) on banners and clothing. And let’s not forget the fireworks, which, apart from starting brush fires, have caused injuries. Perhaps the ultimate message was sent when some pilot in Mexico who was hired to fly a banner over the excited crowd crashed his plane and killed himself. I’m truly sorry for the loss of life but reminded of an old adage: “If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.”

That pilot’s premature passing brings us to the next stupid display, where groups gather to mourn someone’s death by releasing a bunch of helium balloons, without regard to where they may land, what birds and other animals may be injured by them, and who will retrieve and recycle the busted and deflated balloons. These are the same people who constantly complain about pollution and garbage on the streets but who are eager to add to the clutter with their aerial salute to the departed. Here again, the helium hucksters and balloon vendors are happy to help. Finally, as the collision injuries and unfortunate deaths of cyclists rise in our cities because of congestion, inattention, poor signage, and aggressive riding, another foolish memorial — ghost bikes painted white and decked out with fake flowers– has begun to clutter sidewalks, lampposts, and bike lanes at or near the crash scene. These displays often also incorporate elaborate explanatory signs guaranteed to distract passersby — in cars or on bikes — and likely to cause further problems.

Bottom line: You have to believe that in so many of these events — from office activities to outdoor memorials — if the people actually involved were free to speak, they would tell you to save your money, skip the show, and get on with your lives. Perhaps there’s an appropriate card with that sentiment already in the works. Because the cards are always original and inventive — it’s just the sentiments that are fake. That’s the thing about sincerity. Once you can fake it, you’ve got it made.

