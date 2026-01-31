Before Zoom Became a Verb, It Was a Visa Application

It’s 1997. A young engineer from Shandong Province in China sat in a drab U.S. consulate waiting room, clutching a stack of documents. Rain streaked the window like a thousand impatient fingers. The fluorescent light made everyone look tired. Eric Yuan sat perfectly still on a hard plastic chair, passport in his hands.

Attempt number nine. Eight times over two years, American officials had stamped his dreams with a single word on his visa application: DENIED. Eight times he’d returned to his tiny apartment, the rejection notices pinned to the wall like a scoreboard. The internet boom was tearing through Silicon Valley, but for Eric, it was a distant dream, blocked by bureaucratic walls. Bill Gates’s face smiled back at him from a dog‑eared magazine cover. He couldn’t forget Gates’s speech about the future of the internet. That was the America he needed to reach. No one told him why he was being rejected. But in 1990s China, young professionals seeking U.S. work visas faced notoriously high rejection rates. “Hey, as long as you allow me to try,” he told himself, “even if I was refused entry 20 to 30 times, I would be willing to continue to try.”

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On the ninth attempt, he was approved. He arrived in California at age 27 in 1997. “When I came here, I realized, wow, this is the first wave of the internet revolution,” he said later, though by then, the wave was already cresting. He landed in Silicon Valley speaking little English with about $200 in his pocket. But he could write software. The language barrier shaped his career path. “I couldn’t join a marketing team or a sales team,” he explained. While he could follow conversations around him, he couldn’t participate in them. “I had to go back to writing code.” Fourteen years later, Eric was vice president of Engineering at Cisco, overseeing the WebEx organization, the video conferencing startup he’d joined fresh off the plane. Users complained about clunky interfaces and dropped calls. Eric saw the same frustration in his wife’s face every time a call froze mid-sentence. He pitched a better system: simple, reliable, smartphone‑friendly. Cisco said no.

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