Set Up and Forget It: Printers That Adapt to Meet Small Business Needs
There’s nothing “micro” about the challenges small business owners face
There’s a scene from the cult classic film, Office Space, where a group of employees take a printer outdoors and smash it to bits. Thankfully, printers have come a long way since that movie was made. In fact, the pandemic and shifts to remote work have prompted small and micro business owners to seek smart solutions that save effort, time, and resources. And today’s versatile printers and related services can be an important part of that effort.
According to research conducted by global tech company HP, more than 6 in 10 small and micro business owners across the U.S., U.K., and Canada agree that printing has helped simplify aspects of owning a business. Similarly, approximately 6 in 10 of those business owners feel that running out of supplies is one of their biggest printing frustrations. A resilient and tech-proficient group, small and micro business owners want to manage printers and supplies seamlessly and sustainably, which frees them up to focus on what they do best.
Adapting to meet the evolving needs of small businesses
Since the pandemic, technology companies have had to communicate with customers to better understand the challenges posed by shifting to remote and hybrid workplaces. HP started by getting feedback about the changing needs of small and micro business owners. “We learned that while many of these small and micro business owners are very tech-savvy, they are overwhelmed with changing technology, coupled with the changing workplace and hybrid work environment landscape,” says Vivian Chow, global head of product and portfolio management at HP. “One of the things that HP is focused on is trying to anticipate those needs and be there as those needs evolve.”
Pairing hardware that works with cloud-based software and responsive services that meet convenience, security, and sustainability needs became paramount.
“Set up and forget it” printing solutions
As the way people work has changed, business owners have shifted with it. New ways of working require new processes and technologies to boost productivity and foster growth. Responding to the ongoing hybrid workforce trend, HP paired two service offerings with its printers to create what it calls “effortless print management.” The free HP+ Smart Printing System features cloud-based setup and smart admin across multiple printers at multiple locations. This service centralizes printing needs akin to an IT department at a larger company.
Similarly, HP’s Instant Ink service encourages users to enroll their printers in a plan that automatically tracks ink and toner usage, sending replacements just in time on an as-needed basis. The plan is flexible and adaptable, just like the entrepreneurs it serves.
This eliminates a major headache for business owners.
“We know that 60 percent of business owners agree that running out of supplies is one of the most difficult aspects of printing,” says Diana Sroka, global head of consumer print services and solutions at HP.
Sustainability in the WFH era
The print services HP offers aren’t just convenient; they also prioritize sustainability, because research revealed this was a priority for small business owners. In fact, Sroka calls HP+ “the most sustainable print system.”
A “forest first” program reflects the company’s commitment to protecting and restoring forests for every page printed throughout the life of every printer. HP’s Instant Ink subscription service makes returning empty print cartridges for reuse and recycling a breeze through HP Planet Partners.
These intuitive, secure, and sustainable printing solutions allow small business printers to no longer be a source of frustration and rage. Instead, printers and print solutions like those HP offers can be major contributors to business productivity and success, freeing up time and energy that business owners can spend on growing their businesses.
