Set Up and Forget It: Printers That Adapt to Meet Small Business Needs

There’s a scene from the cult classic film, Office Space, where a group of employees take a printer outdoors and smash it to bits. Thankfully, printers have come a long way since that movie was made. In fact, the pandemic and shifts to remote work have prompted small and micro business owners to seek smart solutions that save effort, time, and resources. And today’s versatile printers and related services can be an important part of that effort.

According to research conducted by global tech company HP, more than 6 in 10 small and micro business owners across the U.S., U.K., and Canada agree that printing has helped simplify aspects of owning a business. Similarly, approximately 6 in 10 of those business owners feel that running out of supplies is one of their biggest printing frustrations. A resilient and tech-proficient group, small and micro business owners want to manage printers and supplies seamlessly and sustainably, which frees them up to focus on what they do best.

Adapting to meet the evolving needs of small businesses

Since the pandemic, technology companies have had to communicate with customers to better understand the challenges posed by shifting to remote and hybrid workplaces. HP started by getting feedback about the changing needs of small and micro business owners. “We learned that while many of these small and micro business owners are very tech-savvy, they are overwhelmed with changing technology, coupled with the changing workplace and hybrid work environment landscape,” says Vivian Chow, global head of product and portfolio management at HP. “One of the things that HP is focused on is trying to anticipate those needs and be there as those needs evolve.”

Pairing hardware that works with cloud-based software and responsive services that meet convenience, security, and sustainability needs became paramount.