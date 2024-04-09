How to Set Up a Glamping Site

More campers want to pair luxury with outdoor relaxation and adventure–The Dyrt’s 2024 Glampy Award Winners share how to do it.

Glamping–the growing trend that puts a glamorous spin on camping–is big business these days. Campers want adventure, but they also want a really good night’s sleep. According to The Dyrt’s 2024 Camping Report presented by the All-New Toyota Tacoma, 26 percent of camping properties surveyed said they now offer glamping.

But it’s not a one-size-fits-all undertaking. From geodesic domes, to yurts, to spiffed-up shipping containers, there are as many ways to do glamping as there are locations in which to do it. So what makes a glamping property successful?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Each year, The Dyrt community nominates its favorite glamping properties across the U.S., and we select the top 10 for our annual Glampy Awards. It’s an object lesson in how to create an irresistible glamping property. Here’s some of what we learned. Investment costs

In such a highly customizable business, it’s not surprising to find that startup costs vary wildly–one source estimates they can be between $10,000 and $755,000. That’s a pretty big range. Much of the difference depends on whether you already own land and whether you need major landscaping to support your glamping venture. Costs can also vary depending on what kind of glamping setup you will offer: a basic tent, a cabin, a treehouse? Past years’ Glampys have included a cocoon suspended in the air, a pod of Airstreams, and a retrofitted caboose.

Further differences come down to style and services. Will you be pet-friendly? Provide hot showers? Kayak rentals, guided tours, pickleball? What about WiFi? Glamping sites are competitive, which means properties need to keep upping their game. “We put so much into this place constantly,” says Amber Walton, owner of The Oasis at Bear Run Farm. It’s important to add and improve amenities to suit campers’ changing demands. (For example, more people are glamping while working remotely, so glampsites need to offer good WiFi to capture that market.) Entry points

The cheapest and easiest entry point into the glamping world are canvas tents, usually either safari-style or bell tents. Good-quality tents go for $1,500-2000 (although higher-end safari tents can exceed $20,000), plus the cost of decking and furnishings. They’re quick to set up if you have a flat piece of land, and they create a greater sense of proximity to nature. But tents are also vulnerable to the elements, including tree sap, bird droppings, mold, and mildew. Depending on your location, they may also be seasonal and need replacing more often than a more permanent structure.

The next level up is a yurt, the round, wood-and-canvas structures modeled after those historically used by nomadic people in Central Asia. They have a more permanent feel than canvas tents. Getting one set up costs around $15,000-$30,000, but your nightly rates can be higher than for tents, since yurts can typically support more luxurious amenities like bigger beds, additional furniture, and kitchen and bath areas. A newer entry into the glamping-tent game are geodesic domes. These look great from the outside, but the real draw is how much you can see from inside. They’re often largely or completely transparent, ideal for stargazing or mountain views. They are also structurally sturdy, and depending on materials used, can require very little maintenance. High-quality glamping domes cost $15,000-$30,000 and up.

Caravans and wagons Covered wagons are a quirky and popular option for those who want to combine glamping with that Old West feel. Like domes and tents, these can be sourced from a variety of builders (such as Plainscraft, whose website includes a handy ROI calculator).

But be forewarned; even a self-contained, fully indoor glamping option that doesn’t seem like it would require much maintenance requires maintenance.

“It’s not easy,” says Lorette, owner of the Salmon Gypsy Bed & Breakfast. “People treat it like it’s going to be easy, and then they miss the details.” Lorette and her husband started their glampsite as their retirement plan. They built out three charming wooden caravans and a glamping tent in a picturesque setting beside the Salmon River in Idaho. Last summer the property had a 90 to 95 percent occupancy rate. “We were hoppin’ all the time,” she said. The cost of laundry alone was “astronomical,” and then there was the extra wear and tear on sheets and towels. Their rural location means that when things wear out, the owners have to drive several hours into town to replace them. Keeping the wagons clean and maintained to their exacting standards was more than a full-time job: They worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week–not quite the retirement they had envisioned. So last year they sold two of the wagons in hopes that it will be more manageable with just one, plus the glamping tent.

More permanent structures At the highest end of the glamping cost spectrum are tiny houses and glamping cabins, which can reach into the six figures (but can also be built for much less).

These can also take longer to get up and running, depending on whether you design it yourself or order a build kit, but once they’re going, they require little attention beyond regular cleaning. They’re also more likely to be rentable year-round.