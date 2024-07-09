3 Strategies for Diversifying Products and Scaling Your Brand

A great product can launch a successful company, but very few businesses can survive–let alone thrive long-term–on a single product. As the market and society change, your product or service must adapt, or you might go out of business.

When I started Minnesota Ice in 2013, our team was focused on creating the best ice sculptures and experiences for our clients. While our commitment to that mission hasn’t changed, we have strategically expanded our offerings to fit an evolving customer base and their needs. Our new offerings have opened the door to a greater audience and new revenue streams.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Here are three strategies that have helped us take our products and brand to the next level and advice on how to apply them to your business. 1. Stay in your lane

Many entrepreneurs, particularly those who launch their business with a single product, know everything there is to know about that one product or service. I certainly did. I spent countless hours researching all things ice, from how it’s manufactured, stored, and distributed in large quantities to target audiences and competitors. When we had the opportunity to branch out, we stayed in our lane and built on our successes. That has allowed our niche ice sculpture business to snowball into a multiproduct business that now markets ice bars and mazes, custom cocktail ice, and packaged ice.



If you’re considering expanding your product or service line, don’t reinvent the wheel. Start by taking advantage of your existing knowledge and experience and apply it in different ways. Look for gaps in your current market and consider how to fill them. Innovate and push boundaries without wasting precious time and resources building additional systems. For example, because we already were storing large ice blocks, it wasn’t that big of a stretch when we chose to manufacture ice in other ways. By sticking with what you know, you can create products your customers want and scale them accordingly.

2. Enlist your team Next, look to your team for inspiration and innovation about what products to add. Our team is filled with experts in cocktail ice and ice sculpting. They’re out in the field talking to customers daily and learning about their problems. Finding solutions and creating new products to ease our customers’ pain points is a team effort.

Allow space for your team to ask questions and express ideas freely. Workplace cultures that are highly collaborative and celebrate unconventional thinking are generally more innovative. So, brainstorm, debate, and don’t be afraid to disagree. One person’s simple idea might get refined by the team during your discussions, and before you know it, you have an ingenious idea (or more) to create a new product or service or to improve on an existing product.

3. Don’t fear failure If you’ve tapped into what you know, spend time researching what you don’t know and encourage innovative bravery. Don’t allow “what ifs” to prevent you from testing new products and services. You took the leap of faith with your first product, and you’ll have to take it again if you want to scale. Remember that mistakes, while costly at times, can also be good learning opportunities.