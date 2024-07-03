3 Ways to Make Marketing Better With Human-Curated AI

Generative AI can only take you so far. Get the rest of the way there with human intervention.

AI-generated content is here to stay. More and more businesses are using AI tools like ChatGPT to create content with unprecedented efficiency–and many consumers are on board with it. A 2023 MIT study revealed that readers even prefer AI-written copy to human-written copy in blind surveys.

However, AI-generated content still has its weaknesses–and that’s where your marketing team comes in. By combining AI tools with human expertise, you can produce content more efficiently while differentiating your business. Here are three steps you can take to curate and improve AI-generated content and better connect with consumers.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

1. Refresh your content with up-to-date information A common criticism of AI writing tools like ChatGPT is their reliance on outdated information. As of May 2024, GPT-4, the most current version of ChatGPT, can only use information as recent as April 2023–and there’s no telling when a knowledge update will be released. Marketing content based solely on these AI tools’ output risks being behind the times and missing out on more than a year’s worth of insight, data, and trends.

Addressing this demands real people who know everything from your audiences’ current sentiments to the latest developments in your sector. Spend some time replacing outdated stats, fact checking information, and removing old trends from your AI-generated content to make it fresh and relevant to today’s audiences. Then update this content over time to continually appeal to today’s users and enhance your search engine optimization efforts.

2. Humanize your brand with emotional content According to a Gallup report, 70 percent of our decisions are based on emotions, while 30 percent are based on rationality. Powerful stories can help brands influence readers’ emotions and drive purchases, but AI tools like ChatGPT can only generate text based on data, patterns, and logic–rational factors. The result? AI tools aren’t ideal for moving your audience’s sentiments, making them a poor solution for telling emotional stories.

Consider using an AI tool to generate a first draft of content containing relevant facts and data from the internet, but then populate that content with emotionally resonant stories. For instance, if you’re soliciting donations, share an earnest and meaningful outcome from prior donations to tug at readers’ heartstrings. Selling cars? Recount what your customers have been able to buy with fuel efficiency savings by driving one of your brand’s vehicles. Need to liven up marketing for B2B productivity software? Illustrate a time when your product helped a team overcome slow, messy workflows. All it takes is the right feeling to capture customers’ attention.

3. Curate your digital presence with a new web address Once content is created, it can be challenging to get consumers to engage with your website and drive them to make purchases.

However, new web addresses can help. These addresses feature memorable keywords after the dot–like .community, .video, and .legal, which clarify your brand’s goods, services, and message. In doing so, they help audiences quickly and easily understand and remember your brand’s value, offerings, and digital location without having to do much research.

By adding a keyword like .mba to your domain, you can bolster your brand’s search engine optimization ranking, increasing the likelihood that a web searcher finds your site. Crucially, a new web address can also signal to users and search engines that your website is curated by real experts who provide the most up-to-date, relevant information that AI tools can’t offer. That’s the power of a new web address. Connect to more customers by balancing AI with human curation