4 Tips for Engaging New Hires 

You only have one opportunity to make a first impression. This adage is true in my agency’s approach to crisis communication, and it’s also applicable for employers. Workplace culture, as measured by employee engagement, begins long before a new hire arrives at their first official in-office or virtual meeting.

No, I’m not an HR expert or a psychologist. I am an entrepreneur who had to figure out how to craft a culture to attract and retain top talent in public relations, social media, and content creation. Media Minefield has won many workplace culture awards and is thrilled to be recognized by Inc. as a Best Workplace in 2024.

Here are a few tips we’ve integrated into Media Minefield’s onboarding that receive high praise from our employees:

Roll out the red carpet

We send a welcome basket to a new hire’s house before their first day on the job. The basket includes some client products, our Core Values, a signed card, company-branded merchandise, and a few books that are key to our culture. This is a surprise and allows the new hire to acclimate to the culture before they meet their full team. It provides a shared language and some key insights into the company so they walk in or sign in as an insider and not an outsider.

Build relationships early and often

Most people we hire haven’t worked at a company where the founder is active and involved, and it’s important to me that every team member feels like they have access to me. Each quarter, I take new hires out to lunch. We get to know each other, and I answer any questions they may have. Over the years, the conversations have spanned from hilarious high school stories to more vulnerable topics ranging from family of origin to mental health. Not only do I have an opportunity to get to know a new employee, but they also get to know other new colleagues from different teams. At a larger company where the CEO or owner couldn’t do this, it could happen in a virtual environment or with other senior leaders. This practice aligns with the United States Surgeon General’s Framework for Workplace Mental Health &Well-Being and supports important social structures and belonging practices critical for an employee’s success.

Calm first day fears

A new employee is typically so excited about starting, and I don’t want to lose that momentum with fears or concerns. When I worked in television news, I moved stations and states every two or three years to continue elevating my career. I always dreaded the first day because I wasn’tsure if I should bring lunch or how to dress or how early I should arrive. I’ve never forgotten that unsure feeling. Our executive director of people and development ensures that a new hire knows exactly what will be expected on the first day, and we bring lunch in for their team as another opportunity to build relationships and increase team psychological safety.

Be a digital leader

It’s safe to assume that a new hire will spend time doing online searches for their manager, the executives, and their teammates. It’s important leaders know what the new hire will find and that it supports the brand story and initiatives. Ideally, a leader’s online presence includes elements that portray them as a holistic person with interests, hobbies, and relationships outside of the office. Strategic activity on social media, ideally on LinkedIn, is a key component to building an effective online presence. This is an often overlooked element of leadership, and I think it’s because it impacts many departments, but often isn’t assigned to any. The benefits of having a social CEO and leadership team fall somewhere in a gray area between marketing, human resources, and sales. Many companies list transparency or accountability as a key company value so it’s critical that leaders model these values, especially online where a new hire will start their research.