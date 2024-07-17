5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Security Training

Cyberattacks and data breaches are skyrocketing and there’s no one else to blame but ourselves. We become complacent, we make poor judgments, we fall prey to social engineering tricks, and as a result, organizations the world over are hacked or compromised. Thankfully, the answer to this problem also lies with us. Studies show that when security awareness training (SAT) is applied correctly, it can deliver high ROI and significantly reduce employee susceptibility to phishing and social engineering attacks.

That said, traditional SAT programs remain unengaging and ineffective-;employees continue to ignore security protocols or succumb to phishing attacks even though a vast majority (72 percent) of leaders claim employees complete training modules at least quarterly. For most organizations, training is a checkbox exercise. Simply raising awareness about security issues will not significantly alter employee behaviors. To impact or change behaviors, organizations must go beyond mundane training and find ways to influence user attitudes and improve the overall cybersecurity culture. Let’s look at five key ingredients supporting an effective SAT program.



1. Positive reinforcement Organizations include all sorts of people with varied learning abilities, cybersecurity maturity, skills, personalities, backgrounds, and job responsibilities. Not everyone is a natural born cybersecurity expert. When people make mistakes and need guidance, they should not feel punished, criticized, or disrespected. This can lead to a toxic and fearful culture which can cause more harm than good. On the contrary, when employees are nurtured and motivated, it not only boosts company morale, but it can also improve self-confidence and encourage workers to perform better.

2. Rewards and recognition

Rewards and recognition are a great way to motivate people to go above and beyond. When organizations make the extra effort to reward, recognize, and appreciate team members, it sends a direct message to the workforce that the business is serious about cybersecurity initiatives. Businesses can consider so-called gamification by running security contests, quizzes, and phishing simulation exercises. Rewards and recognition can encourage healthy competition which, in turn, inspires people to perform at their best. Companies can offer retail store vouchers, parking spots, pizza lunches, concert tickets, etc. and recognize top performers-;those who passed mock phishing tests using real-world examples. This creates a collaborative and positive experience, improves participation, and boosts engagement.

3. User Experience User experience is something that is often ignored in security awareness training. The quality and relevance of content, the length of training, the user-friendliness of the platform users train on; the communication and availability of security staff to assist employees; the ease with which employees can report phishing messages to the security team: all these different tools, processes, and touchpoints have a direct impact on learning, engagement, and motivation. For example, the shorter the course duration, the easier it is for employees to attend, learn, and grasp concepts. The longer the course duration, the more frustrating and demotivating it will be for participants to absorb concepts at one go. Similarly, the more friction you introduce in systems, processes, and protocols, the less enjoyable the training experience will be for employees.

4. Feedback, communication, transparency

Feedback and communication are also important components of an effective SAT program. When organizations are receptive to feedback and transparent about their progress as well as their challenges, this can lead to a more cooperative environment where employees feel more program ownership. Furthermore, if organizations show incremental improvements in their training programs from employee feedback, it will make employees feel heard and valued, motivating them further to follow through on security protocols and procedures.

5. Results-focused metrics

When it comes to SAT, many organizations focus on metrics such as training participation and completion rates. These metrics limit a realistic view of the true state of human risk to the organization. Businesses should instead measure: Phish-prone percentage

Security culture dimensions: attitudes, behaviors, and norms, using surveys

Behavioral metrics: employee risk based on usage, department, location, devices

In-person feedback: results from surveys and focus groups to better understand target audience requirements and their impact

Security metrics: risk data from cybersecurity tools like data leakage prevention and multi-factor authentication to understand usage patterns and employee behaviors over time