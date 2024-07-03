5 Steps to Turn Your Business Into Passive Income

Break free from the shackles of day-to-day operations and create a self-managed business.

The vision at the start of the entrepreneur’s journey is freedom.

But one day, you realize that you’ve been grinding for years–late nights, early mornings, wearing all the hats while putting out constant fires. Your goal was freedom, but now you’re shackled to your business.



Sound familiar? Trust me, I’ve been there. The question I’ve wrestled with for a decade is how to turn an active business into a passive income machine. That means, a business that runs itself, leaving you free to pursue your passions, travel the world, or simply enjoy a work-optional lifestyle. Turn your active business into passive income

Over the past decade, I’ve honed a methodology I call the Financial Freedom Blueprint. It’s a simple, three-step process: Invest in or operate a small business to earn high returns. Turn it into passive income. Create a portfolio of passive income to buy down risk while achieving high returns. By following these steps, I’ve been able to “passiv-FI” multiple businesses, and I’m here to show you how you can do the same. Step 1: Clockmaking–document and systematize

The foundation of a self-managed business lies in well-documented, systematized operations. It’s time to become a clockmaker, creating a system that ticks smoothly even when you’re not around. Start by creating standard operating procedures for every aspect. Delegation is key. Create a culture where staff records explainer videos via cellphone or Loom, not via outdated binders. Next, develop a “decision log” chronicling reasoning behind key decisions. This refines your framework and empowers aligned team decisions in your absence, keeping your vision for financial freedom on track.

Step 2: The right people in the right seats No business can thrive without a talented and reliable team sharing your vision, values, and work ethic. Empower them to make decisions and own their roles. Identify the key positions, especially the coveted “integrator” role. This is the person who connects all the dots, keeps the machine running smoothly day-to-day, and frees you up to remain the visionary leader.



Think Walt Disney having his brother Roy help bring his dreams to life, or Henry Ford’s partnership with James Couzens.



Find your integrator, and watch your business grow.

Step 3: Embrace scalability and experimentation To create a passive income stream, your business must grow without your constant involvement. Develop products, services, and processes that can easily be replicated and scaled without you. Scaling involves constantly experimenting, testing new ideas, and finding ways to optimize and streamline operations. Embrace technology to reduce labor, freeing up your team’s time for more important tasks.

Focus on projects that can be handed off to your team after 3-6 months. Avoid initiatives requiring your constant, long-term oversight. The goal is maximizing your return on effort. Step 4: Delegate, delegate, delegate Delegation is the key to freeing yourself from the operational trenches. It’s a strategic process of categorizing, cutting, culling, and consigning tasks.

Start by tracking time and categorizing tasks. Then, cut out anything unnecessary or streamline when possible. Cull tasks that don’t align with your vision or goals. Finally, consign (delegate) responsibilities to your team based on their skills and expertise. A useful tool is the delegation ladder: Task : Delegate individual tasks by training someone how to do them. Responsibility : Then delegate the full responsibility, removing yourself from individual task communications. Outcome : Next delegate the outcome by tracking metrics and aligning incentives. Process : Finally, delegate the full process allowing your team member to adapt it, make decisions, and set metrics approved by you. Oversight : Ultimately, delegate oversight through audits, and handing off the supervisor role. Step 5: Continuously optimize and refine

“Passiv-FI-ing” your business is an ongoing process that should be delegated. Have a team member review processes, operations, and team performance to continually improve. Encourage team feedback and suggestions via an issues log, reviewed at a leader’s meetings–allowing anyone to submit issues needing resolution. Leaders’ meetings should be led by your team, not you. The goal is to create a business that runs itself.



Your blueprint for passive income