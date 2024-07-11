7 Pillars for Building a Better Workplace

A positive workplace culture can enhance employee engagement, help attract and retain workers, and potentially even lead to increased revenue growth. Companies with a strong workplace culture have seen as much as four times increase in revenue growth, according to Harvard Business Review.

Yet building a positive workplace culture is not always easy, especially in a world where the ground beneath our feet seems to shift as frequently as the latest TikTok dance craze.

The pandemic might be a thing of the past, but the mark it has left on the way we work lingers like a stubborn stain as companies struggle to decide whether their workforce will be fully remote, hybrid, or in person at the office. The rise of gig workers further complicates workplace culture. In 2020, contingent workers comprised 35 percent of the workforce, according to a report by Staff Industry Analysts. There’s also a generational divide in the workplace. More seasoned workers have different wants and needs than recent college graduates, who often want to work for companies that share their values and emphasize work-life balance, inclusion, and opportunities for professional growth. In fact, many Gen Zers are willing to walk away from job offers that don’t align with their values, provide work-life balance, a reasonable salary, and an opportunity for advancement.

These seven pillars define office culture

Companies seeking to build a positive, inclusive, and high-performing workplace can begin to define their culture by developing these seven pillars of office culture. 1. Focus on transparency

Employees should understand the rationale behind leadership’s decisions and how those decisions fit into the company’s mission. Clear and honest communication helps build trust with your employees. Only 21 percent of U.S. employees strongly agree that they trust their organization’s leadership, according to Gallup.

2. Listening to your employees Employees want to believe they are valued and heard. Encourage employees at all levels to share their insights, ideas, and concerns. Actively soliciting feedback shows that their perspective matters.

3. Cultivate a positive culture

No employee wants to work in a toxic environment. Create a positive work environment by celebrating successes, focusing on what is working well, and addressing employee concerns. Nurturing a positive workplace culture will inspire and motivate employees and lead to higher creativity and morale among workers. Ultimately, this can lead to increased employee retention rates.

4. Be inclusive

Diversity in the workplace leads to increased creativity and innovative solutions as well as improved financial performance. Hiring diverse talent leads to unique perspectives that help create a dynamic and innovative workplace. Embrace the diverse skills, experiences, and perspectives employees bring to your organization by recognizing the value of everyone’s contributions and leveraging their unique strengths. You’ll not only build a better workplace culture, but you’ll also build a better company.

5. Measure outcomes

Develop metrics to assess whether your workplace culture is having a positive impact on your employees, clients, and bottom line. Consider setting goals for employee retention, client satisfaction, employee engagement, and increased revenue generation. 6. Recognize employee contributions

Take time to recognize and appreciate employee contributions and achievements. Celebrate milestones, both big and small, and publicly acknowledge the hard work and dedication of your team members. Showing appreciation boosts employee morale, motivation, and loyalty.

7. Learn from mistakes Mistakes happen. Instead of condemning employees who make mistakes, encourage a culture of learning from staff missteps by embracing failure as an opportunity for growth. Reframing mistakes as a learning experience, empowers employees to try new ideas and continuously improve.