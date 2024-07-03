7 Ways a Challenging Culture Is Better for Business

One of my favorite things to do on a beach vacation is watch dolphins. Observing their nuanced and complex behavior is not only fun, but it offers lessons that translate to the corporate world. For example, dolphins are widely understood to be highly social, communicative, and intelligent, but did you know that slapping their tails against the water is often a sign of negotiation, disagreement, or conflict resolution? They can seem outspoken when whistling, signaling, or warning each other, but it’s in the greater interest of their pod.

As a founder and CEO, I’ve seen that cultivating a challenging company culture can have a similar positive impact in the workplace. To be clear, when I say challenging culture, I don’t mean fostering a difficult or demeaning environment. By my definition, a challenging culture gives employees the freedom to respectfully and politely challenge each other–not to mention the status quo–for the continued good health of the organization. Depending on people’s personalities and professional backgrounds, some team members feel empowered while others need permission to test and question assumptions, and even sometimes colleagues.

Challenging people and processes in pursuit of shared objectives creates a dynamic environment where everyone is working towards the same vision. Here’s how nurturing a challenging culture can benefit your business: 1. Trust and communication: Trust begets trust, and a challenging culture requires it across the organization. Company leaders must ensure employees feel safe and welcome when sharing their thoughts. With trust as a sound foundation, open communication improves and the positive domino effect picks up steam.

2. Collaboration and problem-solving: A challenging culture cultivates a team adept at solving problems. With improved trust and communication, employees feel comfortable asking and answering tough questions in the workplace. As a result, they are more likely to engage in constructive dialogue to find solutions to complex problems together.

3. Innovation and creativity: We all get accustomed to doing things a certain way, and encouraging challenges to the status quo stimulates creativity and innovation. When colleagues feel emboldened to nudge each other and question existing processes, they are more likely to generate new ideas and fresh approaches. 4. Decision making and differentiation: Encouraging challenges leads to more thorough decision making processes because a variety of diverse perspectives are taken into account. When various views are considered and debated, decisions are more likely to be well-informed, inclusive, and comprehensive. And, by continually pushing boundaries and seeking improvement, your company can differentiate itself in the market and outperform competitors.

5. Ownership and accountability: Challenging the status quo can strengthen a culture of accountability. When team members are empowered to voice their concerns or suggestions–and in turn receive questions from their colleagues–they are more inclined to take ownership of their work and outcomes.

6. Employee engagement and satisfaction: Employees who feel their opinions are valued and respected are more engaged and satisfied in their roles. When Inc. named TimelyCare to its Best Workplaces list, employee engagement and feeling valued by senior leadership were two reasons why. Ensuring everyone’s voice is heard promotes a sense of belonging and investment in the company’s success. 7. Growth and resilience: Embracing challenges facilitates a culture of personal learning, professional growth, and corporate resilience. When employees are encouraged to ask tough questions and explore new ideas, they are more likely to develop new skills and insightful perspectives. Likewise, a company that welcomes new solutions is better equipped to navigate adversity. As a result, individuals and teams learn to be nimble and overcome obstacles more effectively, allowing the company to evolve and adapt to changing market conditions more effectively.