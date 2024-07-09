Build an Empire of Passive Income

Imagine having your cake and eating it too–the freedom to pursue passions, the thrill of entrepreneurship, and passive income without the 24/7 grind.

Sound too good to be true? Not if you embrace the mindset of an investor entrepreneur. For too long, we’ve been stuck in this binary thinking: corporate desk job or massive risk of starting a business from scratch. But what if there was a third path where you get actively engaged while earning passive income? That’s the beauty of building a portfolio of small business investments, getting the best of both worlds. It’s a concept I call the Financial Freedom Blueprint:

Invest in a small business or operate one to earn high returns. Turn those businesses into passive income generators. Create a diversified portfolio to buy down risk. Get the best of both worlds with actively-passive entrepreneurship Instead of starting from scratch, you invest in promising small companies and leverage your skills. It’s like becoming a super-powered mentor–sharing expertise with passionate teams, earning equity, and diversifying income streams. The magic happens when you assemble these into a portfolio of passive cash flows, providing that coveted work-optional lifestyle. I’ve done this myself, acquiring and turning passive seven businesses and earning a mind-blowing 141.8 percent annual return on my investments. Beat that, Wall Street!

The holding company: A page from the Buffett playbook Let’s dive into Warren Buffett’s strategy with holding companies but make it applicable to people without a $50 million fund. Berkshire Hathaway is essentially Buffett’s portfolio of businesses across industries. As an investor entrepreneur, you can replicate this model by creating your own lean holding company to acquire and manage a diverse range of small businesses turned passive income streams.

It’s building a personal empire with wonderfully passive revenues, minus sacrificing your freedom. The entrepreneurial investor can align profit with purpose, investing in double bottom line projects offering both financial returns and high returns that are meaningful: Small business acquisitions: Provide value, mentorship, and partner with operators or investment clubs to get high returns full of meaning.

Provide value, mentorship, and partner with operators or investment clubs to get high returns full of meaning. Portfolios of patents and intellectual property: Drive innovation, write books, or take on other intellectual property projects while earning passive income.

Drive innovation, write books, or take on other intellectual property projects while earning passive income. Real estate investing: Housing humans offers solid returns and a potential for societal impact.

Housing humans offers solid returns and a potential for societal impact. Plus more: From renewable energy to education, there are endless opportunities to generate purposeful passive income aligned with your passions. The power of partnerships: Join forces to acquire small businesses

How to find these small business investment opportunities? Two words: invisible deals. While big funds chase decamillion-dollar buys, you’ve got a massive advantage operating at the small business level. The mom-and-pop shop and niche e-commerce sites–these potential gems fly under the radar. Your secret weapon? Connect with an operator and find partners. Investing is a team sport so at DrupsInvesting.com we cultivate an investing club which has proven to be a good strategy to sculpt these invisible deals. The joy of mentorship: Empower small business owners

What really excites me is the mentorship aspect. Sure, making boatloads of money while enjoying financial freedom is a dream. But you know what’s better? Empowering other entrepreneurs to live their dreams too. When invested in a small business, you’re part of a community–a tight-knit culture with opportunities for true individual impact. It’s a chance to roll up your sleeves with real founders, so you can be the supportive sounding board, share hard-won wisdom, and boost confidence to chase dreams. The freedom of passive income and purposeful work

At the end of the day, the investor entrepreneur path is all about freedom–freedom to earn passive income, freedom to pursue work that lights you up, and freedom to make a meaningful impact. As I’ve shared before, I’ve used this philosophy to achieve financial independence by age 30 and full-fledged financial freedom just a few years later. This lets me work on projects that I’m passionate about. Embrace the financial freedom mindset

Overhauling your mindset around work and income is tough. Our culture pushes rigid narratives: punching a timecard or white-knuckling solo entrepreneurship. But developing a financial freedom mindset is incredibly liberating. You let go of needing to control every detail and embrace the notion of passive income that’s still highly active, but on your own terms. You’re the visionary, the connector, the jokester–not the micro-manager obsessing 24/7. It’s one of the most stimulating, fulfilling journeys for a wealth-builder.