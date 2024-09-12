Cloud Data Management for Your Business

Moving to the cloud can revolutionize your business. However, staring down a large migration project, whether with a large cloud provider or one of the many smaller companies that offer their own cloud platform, can seem like a daunting task. Here are six tips to get you started.

1. Project size

The key to a successful migration project is to break down the large project into several smaller projects, typically based on each application being moved. An additional migration project might involve the infrastructure parts of the enterprise, including the Active Directory, Domain Name Services (DNS), any monitoring systems, etc. These systems often get overlooked when initially planning the migration. They are assumed to be always available and working. However, they often need to be running both in the office and in the cloud at the same time, so either they can’t be migrated or they must have new servers created in the cloud. After all other systems are migrated to the cloud, the authentication systems either must remain on-premises or their migration can be completed. 2. Cloud cost auditing and alerting

Monitor your cloud spend so costs don’t spin out of control. Large cloud providers like Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Computing include mechanisms to alert you when spending goes over defined values. Some companies that resell these cloud platforms will include monitoring as part of their value-added services. Alerts are based on increases in cloud spend from the prior month. Finding a cloud provider that offers this auditing will prevent surprises and can save significant money.

3. Select the right migration partner for your company Hire the partner from the outset with the expertise and experience to successfully complete the cloud migration project.

This may seem obvious, but there are thousands of consulting companies that assist with cloud migrations. Some are good at what they do, and some are not. They promise to use consultants who you never meet with again after the sales process. These bait-and-switch companies can be hard to spot before signing an agreement. However, more than likely it will lead to a failed migration project, or one that is significantly more expensive than the original estimate.

Consultants who have the most experience with the various cloud platforms will be the most expensive. They will also be able to complete the migration project in less time, resulting in a less costly migration project, done right the first time. Personally, I have been contacted by numerous companies that are stuck with failed or stalled cloud migration projects, but no budget left to hire another consultant to finish and potentially clean up after less experienced consultants. Prevent this by hiring the correct partner at the start of your project. 4. Platform as a service versus infrastructure as a service

When moving to the cloud, the fastest migration projects have two phases. The first is performing a “lift and shift” migration from the physical or virtual servers on premises to virtual machines running in the cloud. While not the most cost effective from a monthly perspective, “lift and shift” will get the systems and applications migrated to the cloud quickly.

Then, one of two processes should be completed: either rightsizing the virtual machines or migrating from virtual machines (also known as infrastructure as a service or IaaS) to platform as a service (PaaS). Smaller cloud providers won’t have many, if any, PaaS offerings, while the large cloud providers have hundreds of different PaaS options available.

5. Rightsize virtual machines

When moving to the cloud, the most common process involves matching the CPUs and memory (RAM) to the existing services on-premises. However, it is important to remember that CPUs and RAM cost money. Having CPUs sit idle and memory unused means wasting money on those resources–not just for a few days, but potentially for months or years. The most cost-effective solution for the cloud is to scale virtual machines so that they come as close as possible to using 100 percent of the CPUs and RAM, without hitting 100 percent utilization. Rightsizing virtual machines means being able to predict machine workload changes and resizing when needed. Once the workload peak is over, perhaps the end of the holiday shopping season for retailers or the end of tax season for accountants, scaling the virtual machines to a smaller size will increase the machine utilization but reduce the machine cost.

6. Move to platform as a service

When moving to one of the major cloud providers, the biggest cost savings can come from moving from IaaS to the PaaS offerings. These services have high-availability built in, auto-scaling based on the minute-by-minute usage of the service. For example, compare the cost of running two servers in Microsoft Azure as web servers to a similar PaaS offering. Using Azure D2as_v4 VMs at around $81.76 per month–times the two virtual machines needed for redundancy in case of a failure of one virtual machine or the cloud provider’s physical machine that hosts the virtual machines. That equals about $163.72 per month. A similarly sized Azure App Service running the same website using a Premium v3 P1V3 size, costs around $113.15 per month. This small savings becomes more profound as more systems are migrated and scaled.