Company Culture: The Secret Sauce of Business Success

When asked about the reason behind Dell’s spectacular success over the years, founder Michael Dell and CEO Kevin Rollins focused on culture. The well-known phrase “culture eats strategy for breakfast” aptly underlines the primacy of a company’s culture over other aspects of its functioning. A study by Bain & Company found that almost 70 percent of business leaders feel that culture is the greatest source of competitive advantage.

Company culture–the often unspoken but shared norms, beliefs, attitudes, and practices that characterize a workplace–is an underestimated contributor to business success. But how important is it really? And how can entrepreneurs architect one for their companies? Let’s explore the answers to these questions. Why culture eats strategy for breakfast

Culture represents an organization’s ideal for how to be and how to get things done. It influences all other aspects of the company, including strategy, people, processes, and technology. Strategy tells people what to work toward, but culture inspires the “how.” It influences how they can act and what is acceptable. Even a perfectly good strategy will lose momentum if the company culture isn’t in tune with it.

Since the early 20th century, as management thought and practice have evolved, the understanding of the importance of company culture has also evolved. Earlier in the development of organizational thought, culture was seen as secondary, and the emphasis was on worker efficiency and productivity. However, it has now emerged as a fundamental business component, encompassing norms, beliefs, values, employee well-being, inclusivity, and adaptability in the face of a rapidly changing global business landscape. The recipe for an effective company culture

To create a truly authentic company culture, a company’s founders must first be able to define their company’s purpose clearly. Then, they may lay down the norms, beliefs, behaviors, and values required for embodying this purpose. These act as the raw materials of culture. This trivium of purpose, culture, and values is significant. Purpose gives employees a reason to believe in the company, culture gives them an environment in which to live that belief, and values inspire the behaviors to achieve it. It’s important to note that a company’s culture is not created arbitrarily but emerges from its unique existence. It’s born from a business’s unique context, the aspirations and beliefs of its founders, and the purpose it fulfills internally and externally. For instance, if a company’s existence hinges on strong cooperation among competing units, a culture of teamwork and collaboration will naturally foster better outcomes. A tech startup might benefit from a culture of rapid innovation and risk-taking, while a health care organization might prioritize safety and meticulousness. What works for a tech startup in Silicon Valley might not suit a manufacturing firm in the Midwest.

When envisioning a culture for your company, you must consider what works for you and what doesn’t. The key is to define a culture that resonates withyour organizational identity and aspirations. This starts by examining your internal and external circumstances and crafting a culture that embodies values that take you from where you are to where you want to be. It’s important to note that culture should be open to evolving over time to meet changing needs and business landscapes. Culture-making is, therefore, a continuous process involving ongoing evaluation and reflection. Some final thoughts