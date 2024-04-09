Conducting Mental Health Spot Checks: A How-To for Employers

Asking your employees how they are, and offering help when needed is good for them–and it’s good for your business.

Your employees are not robots; they are whole persons with physical and mental health needs. Periodically checking in on employees’ mental health and wellness ensures those needs are met, which can help ensure that they perform at their best.

People sometimes consider mental health a taboo subject, but our mental health often drives our physical and emotional health, so it’s important to prioritize. When the whole person is well, the whole performance improves. What are mental health spot checks?

A mental health spot check is like a wellness check. When you notice something off with your employee or colleague, you check in with them. You’re not just checking on the surface, but on a personal level to see if they’re OK.

A mental health spot check shows you noticed changes and it shows support. Similar to how you may call the police and ask for a wellness check on someone, we can do the same in the workplace with a mental health spot check. It can go up or down the ladder of staff and management, as long as you’re creating a culture of wellness. The best practice is creating a workplace culture where wellness check-ins are common.

When doing a wellness check, go beyond the quick question and answer.

“How are you doing?” “I’m fine.”

Those miss what could be going on deeper. Instead, schedule regular check-ins. Give them space and support. Share your own experiences. Also, share mental health resources and encourage vacation time. The impact of mental health spot checks

Mental health spot checks provide multiple benefits. Creating a positive impact on employee mental health reduces stress, allowing for greater productivity.

Checking on someone is a preventive measure. You never know what a person is going through, but it may affect their work. High stress impacts a person’s physical health and attendance. With spot checks, we allow space to process and an avenue to deal with it in a supported way. Imagine your supervisor does a wellness check on you. You’re able to tell them what’s happening and how you feel. This understanding allows your supervisor to offer support, adjust your workload, or find other ways to help.

This shows employees they’re cared for as a whole person and support and intervention are available. The mood shifts when everyone knows the company cares. Employees become more engaged, trust is enhanced, and productivity increases.

By implementing wellness checks, we may prevent the escalation of mental health issues. A person could be so impacted that they’re suicidal. If we’re checking in regularly, we see signs more readily and offer resources for qualified assistance. You never know what a person is going through. Build a culture of psychological safety

You need a trusting culture. You need a culture that’s psychologically safe for your employees. If it’s safe, they know it’s a space where they don’t fear retaliation. They know their boss or colleague cares about them as people and is willing to support their needs. When you create a space that allows people to be their authentic, honest selves, you have a psychologically safe workplace. You built trust in your workplace, so people feel comfortable with and let you know what’s happening personally. They trust you to support them.

If mental health spot checks are not something you do, but you want to, start the conversation. Talk about what you want to accomplish and get everyone on board, explaining the expectations and the reasons. It can’t be just for checking a box. It has to be authentic because you care about your people. Opportunities and challenges

Implementing mental health spot checks offers opportunities and challenges. Once the challenges are overcome and opportunities met, positive change happens.

The primary challenge is creating a culture of psychological safety. Otherwise, mental health checks aren’t effective. Especially in toxic workplaces, employees may fear coming forward. They’ll worry something may be used against them or that they’ll face retaliation. This causes them to bottle it up. Work on building a safe environment, fostering workplace confidence, and allowing employees to bring their concerns forward without fear. Training is important so you understand how to have effective check-ins and a positive space. Make it clear there’s a check-in culture and it’s okay to talk about mental health. When check-ins become the norm, employees open up.

Imagine meetings where you automatically check in with everyone first and see what’s going on, supporting or just listening. Yes, we want to talk about work, but if the team isn’t mentally together, the work won’t be its strongest.

Organizations can support their employees through employee benefits packages. Good benefits include mental health and access to therapists. Contract with organizations that give them support and provide different wellness solutions. Prioritize mental health as you would performance metrics. The mental health crisis affects your bottom line, so get ahead of it now. The companies that are going to be successful in the long term are already prioritizing mental health, so find these opportunities.