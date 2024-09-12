Connect the Dots:Adopting an Innovation Framework

Accenture’s Pulse of Change study highlights that in 2023, business leaders encountered the highest rate of change to date. Groundbreaking changes in technology, talent, economic, geopolitical, climate, and social factors spearhead these major shifts. In this milieu, businesses that do not focus on innovation run the risk of collapsing when they fail to meet the market’s evolving needs.

We all know what innovation means–creating and implementing new ideas that drive growth. Or, as Peter Drucker put it, “the effort to create purposeful, focused change in an enterprise’s economic or social potential.” Irrespective of how we define innovation, the real challenge lies in making it truly work while sustaining itself. Without a well-defined path from conception to launch, even the brightest ideas can slip through the cracks and never see the light of day.

Many companies struggle to ensure that new ideas are properly recognized, developed, and implemented. This is why having a clear and well-defined innovation framework is crucial. An innovation framework matters

An innovation framework provides a well-defined approach to managing the innovation process. Unlike ad hoc innovation, which depends on unstructured processes or serendipity and often leads to misses, an innovation framework ensures that all ideas are systematically pursued.

How can such a framework be implementedeffectively? No matter what framework you choose per your business needs, here are some key innovation best practices that I’ve seen work for most companies. Ideation: Regularly bring teams together to brainstorm new ideas. The key here is consistency. A quarterly or yearly innovation meeting will not cut it. Teams must brainstorm more frequently to establish a sense of pace and urgency. In these “connect-the-dots” meetings, avoid the trap of broad discussions and narrow down specific predefined areas for innovation, such as processes, tools, organizational structures, community, revenue, or cost.

Establish teams at different levels to manage innovation. This ensures that innovation is not a top-down initiative but is embedded throughout the organization. Develop a visible and recorded communication system, such as a dedicated Kanban board, for capturing, evaluating, tracking, and prioritizing ideas.

Evaluation: To prevent ideas from being stifled due to subjective biases or opinions, it’s important to bring objectivity in evaluating them. This can be achieved by defining “rubrics” and listing clear criteria to evaluate the potential of each idea quickly based on a set of pre-defined factors. Decide whether to proceed with an idea based on its potential. If yes, develop a detailed plan outlining its value and feasibility. This can be in the form of a business case. Planning: Once an idea is validated, it is important to clearly define the project’s purpose, connect it with the company’s strategy, identify stakeholders, allocate resources, outline deliverables, and create a “project canvas.” Create a visual model of ideas. Analyze competitors and market needs to refine them. A cross-functional team should evaluate and approve project proposals submitted by sponsors, assess feasibility and impact, and conduct a debrief after the project to evaluate success and identify improvements.

Implementation: With the project canvas approved, the next step is to assemble a diverse team as outlined. Start by building a basic prototype of the idea–whether it’s a new product or a process change. Keep everyone informed of progress to encourage a culture of transparency. Monitor progress closely, addressing risks early on. Conduct regular reviews to ensure everything is on track. Upon completion, evaluate the project’s success against initial goals. Gather feedback from all involved to inform future endeavors.