5 Ways Leaders Can Navigate Social Media in an Election Year

Business leaders and those in the C-suite don’t need to stay silent about politics. However, they should have a plan for when and how to communicate with stakeholders online.

Do politics belong in the boardroom? The watercooler? The CEO’s social media? In an election year like 2024, there is a divide and it isn’t just between Republicans and Democrats. The dividing line is also generational. Older workers were taught that politics have no place at work. Studies show younger workers are open about politics and have expectations for the people they work with and for. More consumers are demanding access and transparency from brands and executives; like it or not, business leaders can’t afford to stay silent and need to learn how to navigate political messages on social media.

Understand your audience Who are you speaking to when you post on social media? From investors to customers and potential employees, you likely have a vast and diverse online audience. If you lead a regional, national, or global team, it’s critical to remember the diverse perspectives in your organization. That hotly contested Senate race that has everyone putting up the yard signs you drive by every day means little to someone across the country and virtually nothing across the globe. You can inadvertently alienate key stakeholders by communicating too much about local or regional issues.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Control the message Collectively, we know the newest generation of voters is more open and passionate about social causes than previous generations. (If you want to learn more about how to lead and appreciate different generations, I suggest Dr. Jean Twenge’s book Generations.) However, just because people you lead may want to know who you are voting for or where you stand on social issues, it doesn’t mean you have to tell them. You can support their political activism and civic duties by providing time off for everyone in the company to vote. You can model this by posting on social media that you are going to the polls or proudly wearing your “I Voted” sticker at the office or on video calls.

Shield your support Even if you aren’t sharing overtly political messaging, something as simple as following candidates or political parties on each platform can have implications for you and your brand. When I talk with executives who want to follow candidates on social media, I encourage them to follow both parties. Not only will it give them insight into what both sides are talking about, which is valuable when leading a diverse workforce, but it also can act as a shield for personal positions.

Check your facts If you choose to share articles or information about specific causes, controversial topics, or candidates, check your sources. Many companies and leaders have found themself in hot water because they shared information, internally or externally, that was not accurate and was overtly biased. As a former news reporter, I understand that media outlets and media professionals do have bias. However, there are resources so you can understand the bias you are consuming. Here is the industry standard in ranking the amount of bias various news outlets bring into their information.

Align with company values Whether you want to go as far as sharing your political views or want to encourage your employees to vote, you must understand that navigating politics on social media is complex. Any statements you make as the leader of a company have significant implications for your business and its stakeholders. You have greater influence than others in your organization, and your key stakeholders are watching.