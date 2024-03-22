4 Ways to Provide White-Glove Service

These easy tips can help you get new customers–and retain the ones you already have.

The term “white-glove service” is often touted in the business world, but it isn’t consistently executed. The concept is more than just putting on white gloves, it is a philosophy that tells customers to expect excellent service. So why aren’t companies doing this?

Going above and beyond for your customers also provides opportunities for your business to innovate and grow, as we’ve seen at Minnesota Ice. By really listening and going the extra mile for them, you build loyalty and build your business. Here are four easy ways to implement white-glove service in your business practices. Make personal connections

Meeting with clients face-to-face is a small gesture that can make a big impact. It can be easy to talk to a customer over the phone or on a Zoom call, but meeting in person allows your team to get a sense of their product, who they are, and what’s important to them.

For Minnesota Ice, meeting with restaurants we work with is vital to providing excellent service. We get to see their business’s atmosphere and how we can tailor our product to their aesthetic, view their glassware, and see the types of cocktails they are selling. In real time, I have been able to recommend certain types of ice based on what I see, and explain why different ice works for different cocktails or glasses. Prioritize meetings with new and existing customers to see how your product is working, and get real-time feedback. When you visit, they notice!

Listen to your customers Listening to your clients means more than hearing their words. You have to understand why they need help and proactively work to be the solution. The feedback we get from a client after their event or the first ice delivery to their store or restaurant helps us understand how our product is working for them. We may find opportunities to improve our service or make necessary changes.

Don’t look at customer pain points in a vacuum. Think bigger. Solving one person’s problem can often lead to an innovation that will grow your business because others may be experiencing similar challenges. Turn feedback into action

Now that you know your client’s pain points or feedback, turn it into action.

One restaurant we work with had been using our Pure & Clear ice cubes, but told our team during a visit that the ice was slightly larger than the cocktail glasses’ opening, causing the glass to break when the ice was forced in. We saw an opportunity to make a small change and create a new product: a cocktail ice shape and size we’d never made before. Not only did the new product help an existing customer, we could market and sell to others–it’s popular! Customers want to know they are being heard. When you take their feedback and turn around and make changes or custom products, they see it. This can turn a casual customer into someone who will always look to you when they need something.

Pay attention to details Think about every aspect of an experience for your customers and try to anticipate what they might need. When we collaborate on events like our ice maze, we work with local food and drink vendors to ensure that any participant needs are easily accessible. By working closely with these vendor teams, we ensure that the ice maze is an immersive experience that leaves attendees with lasting memories.

Make sure you never have to ask a customer questions about something they already told you, and remember the things that are important to them. Take notes! Before a meeting, you can brush up on those notes about what you talked about previously. No detail is too small. Ensure excellent service

White-glove service boils down to an ongoing commitment to excellent service, innovation and customized care. Our team prides itself on creating memorable experiences and pushing the limits of what is possible in customer service. From the beginning, we have continued to evolve our understanding of what our customers need and how we can make any request happen.