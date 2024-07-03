Hire the Person, Not the Resumé

Soft skills are vital to success in the workplace–and they can be taught.

What goes through your mind when you scan a resumé?

Your eyes move down the page, noting dates, locations, company names, job titles, and skills.

But what does it tell you about the candidate? It can certainly give you valuable information about their experience, industry knowledge, and technical skills. But I would argue that a resumé can’t hope to capture the most important thing you’re hiring: the person. What a resumé can’t tell you

The idea that a candidate is more than their resumé is nothing new. It’s why we do interviews.

We know that a resumé can only offer a partial glimpse into the candidate you aim to hire, providing limited insight into their full potential and capabilities. We’re assessing soft skills, such as problem-solving, communication, trust, organization, teamwork, time management, adaptability, leadership, and emotional intelligence, not to mention a person’s character or sense of ethics–to name only a few.

Soft skills have always been critical to hiring, but with the rise of AI and the other ways technology and globalization have changed the workforce, they’re more important than ever.

That’s why I love Patrick Lencioni’s framework for The Ideal Team Player. He proposes that to build a high-performing team, you need to hire employees who are humble, hungry (i.e., exhibit a strong sense of work ethic and self-motivation), and smart, which Lencioni equates to “people smarts” or emotional intelligence.

In other words, Lencioni ties high performance directly to the importance of soft skills.

Hire for soft skills

I’ve seen the value of soft skills bear out in countless teams I’ve led or been a part of. In fact, I would argue that almost no amount of technical skill can make up for an extreme deficit of soft skills. Let’s use a more concrete example: Scouting football players. Two players run the 40 in the same amount of time. One has perfect, textbook form. The other one is all over the place. Which one do you draft?

Depending on your recruiting class, the answer might be both. But the one with bad form is a better catch. Why? Because once you teach them proper form, they’re going to get even faster.

That’s how we should think about hiring. Technical skills are like proper form. They can easily be taught, practiced, and adopted by any new hire, especially one who already has strong soft skills like self-leadership, good communication, and critical thinking.

So prioritizing soft skills over hard ones is the linchpin of a successful new hire. Interestingly, however, studies show that U.S. employers invest almost three times as much money in training for hard skills versus soft skills.

But people transcend paper. Pour into them, give them the opportunity to showcase their true potential, and prepare for a windfall of growth and reward.

Be honest

As leaders, it’s time to take a hard look at what we value in the hiring process and in our own organizations. How much are you investing in helping your employees grow their soft skills? Do they even know where they may need development?

On the hiring side, is your interview process designed to identify soft skills? One way to judge this is to think critically about some of your best and worst hires. For your most successful hires, did you see the untapped potential, or did you just get lucky? On the other end of the spectrum, did a lack of soft skills make an otherwise qualified candidate a nightmare to work with?

If your new hires aren’t nailing it in the soft skills department, it’s time to examine your hiring process and tip the scales away from the resumé to what can’t be read.