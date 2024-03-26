How Average Joe Can Gain Financial Freedom in 4 Years

Can an average person work four years and then retire? The math says yes.

I achieved financial freedom in three years, however, I’m an overachiever.

The key is understanding the math behind investing in cash-flowing small business to achieve a rate of return that allows the average college graduate to retire in four years. Average Joe’s path to early retirement

I call this fast path to financial investing, Fast FI (Financial Independence), and it has three levers you can pull: Increase your investing return Increase your income Increase your savings rate (cut costs)

First, I’ll need to walk you through a few different scenarios to illustrate how a Fast FI investing strategy works. The Average Joe persona I use below is modeled after the average American with a college degree. For Average Joe, I’ll use all the averages from the U.S. census data: 1) Median undergraduate college graduate income ($61,600); 2) The average annual raise (3.9 percent); 3) The average savings rate (3.8 percent); 4) Average return on an index fund (9.9 percent). You get the point.

I’ll contrast Average Joe with three alternative paths to early retirement. Meet four Joes

Joe 1: Average Joe The first scenario is simply Average Joe. He’s everything we mentioned before (average college-educated salary, average raises, etc.), and he follows John Bogle’s index fund investing methodology. Essentially, he puts all his money into low-cost index funds and achieves the average return, a 9.9 percent return using a historic average. Taking these averages, Average Joe can retire at the age of 59.

Joe 2: Frugal FI Joe 2 is based on the savings and investing mentality of the Frugal Financial Independence (FI) crowd. After earning the average income, and getting average raises, Frugal FI Joe cuts costs a lot to achieve a 40 percent savings rate. The Frugal FI methodology includes living simply and only purchasing things that will truly provide joy in one’s life.

The Frugal FI method achieves early retirement after 12 years, largely through cost cutting, and with index fund investing.

Here is an overview of some major cost cutting methods that some Frugal Fi practitioners use to accomplish this feat of financial freedom. House hacking: Turn your biggest expense into your biggest investment. A) Rent out part of your home. B) Buy a fixer upper and do a live-in flip. C) Buy a duplex to live in, and rent out the other side. Sell your car: Going car-less can save a lot of money. Move close to your work. Live somewhere with good public transportation, and bike. Credit card hacking: Churn credit cards to maximize rewards. Change your spending habits: Many things can be purchased used or fixed up at a fraction of the cost of buying new. Focus your spending on things that bring long-term joy and can be enjoyed over and over like a guitar or creating art. Simple investing: Investing with a Frugal FI mentality focuses on simple, proven investing techniques rather than trying to massively increase your investing return. Common investing advice in the Frugal FI community is to invest in a low-cost index fund. The next two Joes follow a different path to financial freedom that I call The Way of Wealth. The goal with The Way of Wealth is to maximize investing return and cash flow to achieve the life of your dreams. The focus is less on cost-cutting and more on becoming the type of person who builds wealth.

Joe 3: Real Estate Joe The common path to travel The Way of Wealth is either entrepreneurship or real estate. Since I’m focused on passive investing, I’ll leave entrepreneurship aside for now in favor of real estate. Real Estate Joe takes the frugal living of Frugal FI Joe, and then invests his savings in real estate, which has the potential to earn a higher return than index fund investing. Assuming a 20 percent return on active investing in single family homes, mobile home parks, and duplexes, this expedites retiring to as little as six years while still relying on their average college-educated salary and average raise.

Joe 4: Fast FI Joe Lastly, Fast FI Joe utilizes the high return methods that I call Fast FI.

By investing in cash-flowing small businesses, Fast FI Joe can achieve a 32 percent return on his investments. This allows him to achieve financial freedom in four years, with that same average college-educated salary as the other Joes.