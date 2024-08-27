How Bold Moves Can Transform Your Business

Rethink risk if you want your company to thrive and grow, not just perform as expected.

I get called a liar just about every time I go to a construction industry conference. Like in any other industry, these conferences are an opportunity to meet new people and learn from them. I enjoy the opportunity to broaden my horizons, and I don’t try to withhold any information from anyone. When my competitors ask me how much I pay my construction crews, I tell them the truth. But because I pay so much more than the industry average, I’m inevitably accused–to my face–of lying.

It’s happened enough for me to think that there must be something behind the pattern. I think I know what it is: risk aversion. People are so used to following the market that they can’t believe that anyone could step out of line and survive.

Yet I’ve always felt that when it comes to employee pay, the market rate isn’t relevant. What really matters is having a team that can deliver the most value for our customers. And with that mindset, I’ve been able to build the world’s biggest pre-engineered steel building erection company. Here’s why I think that you have to rethink your risk tolerance if you want to transform your business.

Risk is not what you think it is

Many people are taught that owning a business is risky. That’s not how I see things. If you own a business that operates just like every other business, you’re not taking on risk. Instead, you’re applying a proven method to achieve proven results. So long as you apply the method correctly, you can expect a normal rate of return. Risk really only enters the picture when you change something. By trying something that’s never been done before, you step out into the unknown. Will it work? No one knows.

One way to think of this difference is to contrast risk with uncertainty. Risk can be quantified because you already know what you’re dealing with. Uncertainty, however, is what you get when you do something completely new.

And it’s when you do something new that you become a true entrepreneur. Profit comes to those who risk

When I started my company over 20 years ago, we saw a huge opportunity to shake up one of the world’s most notoriously change-resistant sectors: construction. I think it’s safe to say that our niche hadn’t changed for over 40 years. But while companies were comfortable, that didn’t mean that customers were happy.

Here’s a little rundown of some of the things we hoped to change: Pricing was inconsistent, and customers had no idea what buildings might cost from one job to the next. Companies generally didn’t care to develop long-term customer relationships. Employees were paid poorly and treated worse. Projects often ran late. Businesses were unwilling to spend money upfront to deliver better service. We transformed our sector by tackling each of these problems. Since we have no marketing, we put a huge emphasis on creating long-term customer relationships. To give our customers more confidence, we create an individualized pricing dynamic that encourages repeat business. And as I’ve already mentioned, we started paying our teams significantly more than the market rate so we could ensure that we had the best people on each of our projects.

Perhaps most importantly, we made a significant investment and completely transformed the way pre-engineered metal buildings are erected. That wasn’t easy–instead of paying to have a handful of people on site at once, we started finding ways to deploy dozens of people to each job site simultaneously.

Many of our competitors balk when they find out what we’re doing. But the payoff is well worth the risk. Because we’ve found a way to field huge construction crews, we can turn the jobsite into an assembly line. The result is a construction process that’s months shorter than the industry average. Competition is an engine for change

In a way, you don’t have a choice. In a market economy, competition is constantly forcing change because entrepreneurs are always looking for new opportunities to transform their industries. Construction is no different. While we have a head start, many of our competitors are trying to adopt our processes. That’s the nature of the game. None are successful to date.

But we’re not content to rest on our laurels. Instead, we’ve recently launched an engineering service line. The goal is to offer customers complete control over their buildings. And as the only company in the nation that is engineering, delivering, erecting, and providing a warranty for metal buildings, we know we can deliver. Whether we succeed or not, I’m excited to be taking another step out into the unknown. It’s the constant contact with risk that defines an entrepreneur’s working life. Stagnation is not an option.