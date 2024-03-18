How CPGs Can Innovate Like Startups

It doesn’t seem possible that tiny startups can challenge multibillion-dollar Fortune 500 companies, yet it’s happening every day in consumer packaged goods (CPG).

The large CPG clients we work with at Mission Field often look to nascent brands with a mix of curiosity, amazement, wonder, and jealousy. Because startups are able to innovate quickly, they are proving to be fierce competitors to our clients–some of the largest and most iconic food and beverage brands in the industry.

Big CPGs have powerful teams, systems, and capital to back innovations, so what gives startups the advantage? And what can big CPGs do to capture some of that magic? Here are some answers: the rise of co-manufacturing, communication democratization, increased venture capital funding, direct-to-consumer sales, and a power shift toward retailers. Innovating well—and innovating quickly–matters more than ever. In a marketplace constantly reshaped by shifting consumer behavior and economic flux, innovation is a core differentiator between brands that grow and brands that don’t. Consider that in 2022 CPG manufacturers that grew sales through innovation were nearly twice as likely to grow overall sales compared to companies that did not prioritize innovation.

An entrepreneurial process for large CPG innovation At Mission Field, we help large CPG clients innovate like entrepreneurs. Our philosophy comes from answering this question: How can you apply entrepreneurial thinking to large CPG companies in order to accelerate and amplify internal innovation?

Our process helps CPGs act on innovation opportunities while lowering risk and building confidence. This happens through a process we call EMBR, shepherding innovative ideas from their genesis (Energize), through a rapid stage of entrepreneurial prototype creation (Make), and transactional testing (Burst), all the way through to a small-scale launch (Roar). This model helps big CPG take a few pages out of the playbook of entrepreneurs. Here’s how to apply this model to your innovating efforts.

Energize: How can big companies drive urgency and bring the entrepreneurial spirit into front-end innovation work? At this entry stage, we focus on keeping the best, most disruptive ideas alive within the large CPG system. It’s helpful to avoid making innovations conform to fit an existing model. Instead, champion break-out ideas and take the first steps to actualize those innovations. The goal is to nurture ideas in a way that has staying power, despite validation tools often compressing their opportunity.

Make: CPG companies are full of people who have amazing ideas that could turn into reality, but getting an idea produced is a daunting challenge. Yet ideas are of little value if you can’t actually sell them.

In the Make process, we help large CPG companies overcome the existing limits of their systems, production equipment, specialized resources, and risk mitigation approaches by making small runs of a new and disruptive product for small-scale testing and validation. Burst: Next, we put the product on shelves and see if consumers will purchase it in a real-world environment. Only then do you know if you’re on to something big. While we’re big believers in the value and focused role of qualitative research and quantitative studies, there is simply no way that any simulated model can truly replicate the in-store consumer purchasing behavior that is critical to understand an innovation’s true potential–whether good or bad.

The transactional testing model is a holistic, fast-paced, real-world, and entrepreneurial approach: make a little, sell a little, learn a lot.

Roar: What if you have an idea that is so disruptive, it challenges the organization just to think about it? What if there is an idea with passionate champions and proven consumers that still feels risky to the organization? Is there a path to move forward with ideas that seem impossible? Yes, through what we call Roar. Roar allows new, disruptive or risky ideas to grow slowly to a scale that makes sense to internalize into big CPG systems. It can prove out and build confidence in new ideas before a full, national launch. It follows the model entrepreneurs naturally execute–patience and steady growth to prove out a new business.

Roar allows a new idea to grow to a scale that makes it viable to internalize in a large company’s systems. Roar plans for a small-scale one or two year product rollout, which helps the company gain confidence that the idea is solid and bankable. After that, an innovation team can say, “We did more than test this idea, as we got the product into 300 stores, growing sales to a specific level. Now, the organization can feel confident about national projections and a full-scale launch.” Validate the most exciting ideas

EMBR helps big CPGs take seemingly smaller and riskier bets based on consumer insight and an “informed gut.” It makes those ideas real, and validates them through small-scale testing. We de-risk the most disruptive and exciting ideas.