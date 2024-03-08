How Startups Can Build Industry Influence Without High Cost

The most prominent concern entrepreneurs have when building industry influence is money. The assumption that the only way to build influence is to attract top-tier clientele and staff while breaking industry records is erroneous. It’s also expensive. It is possible to use less costly but effective strategies to build that influence, though, an approach I used over several years to scale my Ascend Agency from a public relations (PR) startup to become the No. 2 fastest-growing company on Inc.’s Regionals 2024: Pacific region. Here are some of the ways we did it.

Collaboration over competition In the competitive business world, it’s easy to fall into the trap of viewing other companies as adversaries. However, in my experience, I found that you can often achieve more significant success by fostering partnerships rather than engaging in cutthroat competition.

In 2019, the PR industry was expanding at lightning speed, and I jumped right in, launching Ascend Agency with the goal of doing things differently and introducing a certain level of integrity into an industry that, at the time, was bedeviled by negative sentiment. At this time, the industry’s competition level was robust, and everyone seemed to adopt an “each person for themselves” approach. I knew I needed to stand out, and my team and I decided to adopt collaboration as a hallmark of our business approach.

Our decision to embrace collaboration led us to forge profitable partnerships with some of the biggest publishers in the country and worldwide, like Tribune and a360 Media, among others. In 2021, we merged with OSX Marketing, another fast-rising PR and marketing agency, which widened our reach and bolstered our clientele. To date, other PR agencies form a large percentage of our clientele as Ascend has morphed into a go-to agency in the industry. By embracing collaboration, we significantly increased our influence and name recognition.

Position yourself Being the new person on the block means you have to introduce yourself properly. How you introduce yourself to the industry is how you will be perceived for a long time. In a crowded marketplace, startups must differentiate themselves and effectively articulate their value proposition. Proper public relations can be a powerful tool for startups looking to establish industry influence without a considerable budget.

The goal of PR is for companies to craft compelling narratives that highlight their unique selling points, values, and approach to the market. Whether through press releases, thought leadership articles, or social media content, startups can use PR to increase visibility and attract attention from key stakeholders to build a positive reputation within the industry. PR doesn’t need to be expensive. Good PR is about finding the channels that are most relevant to your niche and within your budget.

After I launched Ascend Agency, I quickly noticed that PR agencies were not big on taking their own medicine. While many agencies focused on offering PR services to their clients, I figured out that we had to be one of the major benefactors of our product. To date, we maintain a very robust PR campaign for our company, and our company growth, as a result of this, has become our strongest selling point; “We did it for ourselves, we can do it for you as well.” Innovation

One of the most effective ways for startups to build industry influence is by embracing innovation and approaching problems from unique angles. Instead of following the status quo, startups should strive to challenge conventional wisdom, disrupt traditional business models, and offer fresh perspectives that capture the attention of industry insiders. In our case, our insistence on creative collaboration was an innovative game changer in the industry, but we also adopted an integrity-driven approach towards how we served our clients. For us, it was better to be accurate in our promises and timely in delivering results, even if it meant giving the client realistic but unappealing timeframes and project outcome projections.