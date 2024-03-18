How to Bolster a Brand Community and Grow Your Business

Five ways to rely on your brand community to help create new products and gain loyalty.

We’ve all witnessed the huge push toward community-based brands and keep hearing that we need to build a brand fanbase and foster it. That’s good advice. As rising privacy protections have made digital marketing to new customers increasingly difficult and more expensive (post iOS 14), it makes more sense to tap into and bolster the community of admirers around your brand.

Soon after I founded LEVO, manufacturing herbal-infusion machines for the kitchen, a user community formed organically on Facebook, sharing advice on how to make the perfect gummies, brownies, and topicals. This incredibly engaged LEVO Love Club flourished during COVID as the stay-at-home economy inspired wanna-be bakers, wellness enthusiasts, and cannabis aficionados. And it continued to grow–with very little moderation on our part–just the occasional peek in for some user research.

Lucky for us, the community became our savior as obstacles to digital marketing mounted. Last year we spent a small fraction of our ad dollars compared with the year before, and we were more profitable than ever. Here are five ways we were able to rely on our brand community for a lifeline: Get in the mix. If your fans have created a community on Facebook or gather regularly on platforms like Instagram Live, be an active participant. Reply even to negative comments and don’t be afraid to show vulnerability. Authenticity is the key. Introduce surveys and polls, with open-ended questions instead of just promotions or product drops to inspire discussions. I personally engaged in the LEVO Love Club for several months. The experience definitely deepened the loyalty to our brand over competitors and was invaluable to our roadmap of products and content for 2024. Give customers the power to create products. You’ll find a lot of great ideas in your community forum. Some customers share designs and 3D prints of ideas for products and accessories for everyone’s benefit. Start a forum where customers can chat with your marketing team about ideas for creating and promoting machines and accessories. We have several user-inspired products coming in 2024. Users are happy to contribute to the community and excited to have their ideas validated by the brand. Start an AI chatbot. Common and repeated inquiries about recipe modifications and potency calculations, or how to best leverage our loyalty program and get order updates can be answered faster and more efficiently by a bot than a human. It can take months to train a chatbot on large data sets. We worked with SiteGPT to develop an assistant using OpenAI’s API, and we continue to finesse which inquiries should be handled by a human. Turn your customers into affiliates. When you see customers starting online chats and events around your product, invite them to profit from their enthusiasm. Start with a simple post gauging interest in setting up a Tupperware Party-style event with your brand. When a multitude responds, support it with party supplies and samples of your overstocked products or swag. Create an affiliate lounge on Discord, where customers can meet with your A-team and get guidance on how they can use a trackable link to get a cut of sales and how to best photograph, model, and pitch your products. A customer with only 100 followers on her Facebook page almost immediately generated $1,000 in sales with an affiliate link. This can become your fastest-growing affiliate channel with a $0 investment. Use your brand community as a form of first party data. Facebook Groups allow searching for keywords and scrolling through images, so you can do targeted research. The data is more contextual and therefore more actionable than data from most expensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) services. Customers accept terms and conditions when they join, so they don’t feel solicited once they are a member. Customers felt safe sharing everything from personal stories, to CAD drawings of their ideas for LEVO accessories, to constructive feedback for us. They help one another, which shows us where there are knowledge and product gaps. When we see a non-branded product being recommended by a customer to the community, we see an opportunity!