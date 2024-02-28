How to Bootstrap a Product or Service People Will Love

Here are tips to identify the right project and start a company without external investments.

Forget fancy pitch decks and venture capital meetings. Multiple business giants have proven that bootstrapping isn’t about shortcuts. Think Airbnb, started in Brian Chesky’s living room, or Dollar Shave Club’s viral video that launched them to millions. Their stories are about resourcefulness, focus, and building the company their own way, brick by brick, on their own terms.

But how do you create a product or service that resonates with users? Well, I’ve already shared our path from idea to $10 million business. Today, I want to give you more insights into: How to define a product or service people will love

How to start a company with minimum resources and no external investments Crack the code of project ideas users will crave

Before we start, let’s agree: It’s not about having the “next big thing.” It’s about solving a real problem that your potential customers have. Here’s how to identify it.

Check if people are looking for something similar to your solution: Use Google Trends, Ubersuggest, Ahrefs, and Semrush, and see how often your keywords appear on search. For example, if you want to launch an AI-powered finance app, look up if your audience understands what it is and what it’s for. Tap into the expertise of industry opinion leaders: Chat with them, seek their advice, and maybe even consider future partnerships. They’ll give you the inside scoop on what’s hot, what’s not, and what gaps need filling.

Dive into online communities on Reddit, Quora, and LinkedIn: See how people interact, what questions they throw around, what they complain about, and what solutions they seek. Analyze the most common ones and categorize them to understand what vector you might choose.

Find relevant threads or communities, and pop your questions in there. Ask who is open to jumping on an interview with you. This is the best way to discover the needs of your potential customers. Launch a test with minimum investment: Don’t fall in love with your idea until the market does.

No need to develop a minimum viable product (MVP). Create a social media page, or even an AI-powered website. Run targeted ads and see what happens. Do people click? Do they like what they see? Do they beg for more? This quick test paints a picture of potential demand, a crucial clue before you dive headfirst.

None of these require huge investments, so it’s a perfect way to conduct market research without draining your budget. Conquer projects with little expertise in the field and limited resources

The best way to get the knowledge is by asking and searching for it. So don’t be shy. Reach out to experienced folks in your niche They’ve been there, done that, and probably have a few wisdom nuggets to share. Seek mentorship and soak up their insights. If they don’t answer your questions, either follow up with them later on or get in touch with other opinion leaders.

Another way to go is to partner with those who have complementary skills. These can be other startups or just professionals with different backgrounds. For instance, you can be great at pitching but have no idea how to promote your services. Then find a passionate marketer and team up to attract and close potential customers.

A takeaway here: Be bold when it comes to accessing information and professional contacts. Leverage free tips and tools

As for the “limited resources,” well, forget “limited.” The internet is overflowing with free tools, open-source software, educational videos on YouTube or even TikTok, expert blogs, services, platforms, and so on. At the very least, you’ll find working strategies, tactics, methodologies, and other useful tips there. I published The Bootstrapper’s Playbook as a free resource, a step-by-step guide to launching a company from scratch, even if you’re on a budget.

Here’s some inspiration: Mailchimp started with cobbled-together servers and used free email marketing platforms to serve their initial clients. They turned limitations into their early advantage. Get ready for the marathon

Bootstrapping isn’t a sprint, so don’t expect overnight success. Be prepared for challenges, adapt to changing needs, and keep iterating based on user feedback.