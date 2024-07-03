How to Build a Healthy Email List That Drives Sales
Email gives you a personal line of communication with your prospects, but that connection is easily broken if your list isn’t healthy.
BY LIVIU TANASE, FOUNDER AND CEO OF ZEROBOUNCE
Getty Images
Every day we send and receive more than 360 billion emails. Some of us spend hours in our inboxes, which translates to tremendous marketing potential for businesses like yours. But for your email marketing to be effective you must reach your audience. One of the biggest obstacles to reaching your audience is a messy, outdated email list.
Why a healthy email list is essential
Email service providers (ESPs) like Google and Yahoo take into consideration several factors to determine whether your email belong in the inbox or in spam including your bounce rate, the number of spam reports you receive, and your overall engagement metrics.
The health of your email list influences these metrics. Here’s how to build a vibrant list of subscribers and what to do if it needs shaping up.
Get permission
Scraping email contacts off the internet and sending bulk emails about your products is the quickest way to find yourself in the junk folder. With Google, Yahoo, and other email providers taking strict measures to fight off spam, you can’t afford to bypass the rules. If you do, you’ll get spam complaints, and ESPs will block you from inboxes.
Make sure every person on your list subscribes to your email and has expressed clear consent to receive emails from you. Set up double opt-in for all subscribers, where they must click an automatic link that you send them to confirm they’ve signed up.
Clean your data
Aside from spam complaints, bounce backs also stain your sender reputation. With more than 25 percent of the average email list degrading every year, it’s hard to avoid bounce backs unless you clean your data regularly.
Growing your database can be a lengthy and costly process, so you may want to hold on to every contact you have. But that can be detrimental because your emails can’t bring in sales if they go to spam. Use an email verifier to remove obsolete contacts and keep your email campaigns and newsletters in the inbox.
Filter out dormant subscribers
The way people react to your emails is another critical signal for ESPs. Your reputation suffers if a significant segment of your list ignores or deletes your messages. These subscribers may have signed up and their contacts may be valid, but they’re bringing your engagement rates down and with that your email deliverability.
You also face an additional risk: Some of these addresses may get deactivated and bounce. Both Google and Yahoo purge inactive accounts so keeping them on your list forever isn’t a good option. You should part with all subscribers who haven’t opened at least one of your emails in over six months.
How to keep your email list clean
A fresh email list will help you avoid bounce backs while increasing your open and click-through rates, and help grow sales. Here are three tips for cleaning up your list.
- Verify email addresses before you save them on your list. You can add a real-time email verifier to your sign-up forms. Or, if your list is growing slowly, you can use a free email verification service and check each contact manually.
- Monitor spam complaints carefully and remove subscribers who report you without delay. Google and Yahoo’s rules state that your spam complaint rate can’t exceed 0.1%.
- Make it easy for anyone to unsubscribe and then remove those people from your list within two days. Unsubscribes aren’t a tragedy. On the contrary, they help you build a tighter, more engaged community.
Following these best practices will help your email campaigns and newsletters land in the inbox, where they can accomplish their goal. Finally, remember to send emails consistently so you can further boost engagement and brand loyalty.
