How to Build a Strong Remote Team

Whether you’re new to remote work or a seasoned virtual professional, you’ve likely experienced its benefits. However, success in this setup hinges on a strong remote team. Failure to keep your employees happy and could lead to miscommunication, plummeting employee morale, reduced productivity, and more disasters for your business. Get it right and you’ll have a well-oiled machine that, in some cases, can function even better than working in a physical office.

The pros and cons of a remote work environment

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

While there are challenges, such as a lack of personal connection due to limited in-person interactions, there are definite advantages to working virtually. For one, remote employees benefit from an improved work-life balance. There is no need to travel to a physical workplace every day, allowing employees to dedicate the time saved commuting to more important activities. Furthermore, there is typically increased productivity among remote workers. In contrast to traditional workers who may feel frustrated in the mornings due to long commutes, remote workers report feeling refreshed when starting work, leading to increased productivity. In fact, according to statistics at least 75 percent of workers agree they experience fewer distractions when away from the office and 77 percent claim they are more productive when working from home.

Remote employee often report greater well-being due to less stress and frustrations. With better employee experiences, remote workers are more likely to be satisfied, while companies are more prone to retain top talent.

Meanwhile, the challenges of remote work can easily be remedied with the right strategies and by equipping your team with the tools they need to manage workflows. Distance is no match for team building activities that create a healthy company culture. As such, your organization can boost trust and collaboration among the team and keep employees engaged. Here are seven ways to build a strong remote team. 1. Use the right technology

Having the right tools can make everyone’s job easier. Every business that operates remotely will need access to messaging, video, document storage tools, and project management software. The precise software and applications depend on the budget of the company and the specific needs of the business.

2. Adopt a cameras-on policy A cameras-on policy will ensure better connection in remote meetings and establish open lines of communication. We have endorsed this policy at Giftsenda and we have seen a big difference in our teams. Building connections online becomes much easier when you can see your colleagues’ facial expressions and their work environment.



3. Foster your company culture

Being able to recognize your own company’s values and incorporating them into the workday of your remote team helps create a sense of collaboration. Celebrating your team’s achievements, encouraging constant communication, and prioritizing team bonding activities help create a sense of belonging.

4. Hire for cultural fit

Consider your office culture when hiring a remote employee. Emphasize the values and ethics that are crucial for the success in your remote work environment during interviews and hire employees who fit your team based on communication preferences and time zone flexibility.

5. Make time to socialize online Consider hosting an online gaming night, book club, or another social event to stir up fun and encourage cooperative teamwork. To ensure every employee feels included, teams can take turns choosing an online game or book. This will not only reinforce participation but also give insight into each team member’s personality.

6. Occasionally connect in person

Remote teams should still meet in person. If budget permits, a corporate trip is a good way to help team members build more personal connections. These types of interactions go further than virtual team building and give remote workers the opportunity to deepen business relationships, engage in more complex discussions, and develop long-term professional bonds.

7. Consider offering an incentive

A gift or incentive can create a genuine touchpoint with a remote employee, especially when timed to congratulate a personal achievement, commemorate a work milestone, or even to celebrate a holiday. Professional gratitude need not always be with a physical gift. Consider offering a perk such as a varied work schedule that will enhance your employee’s work-life balance and, in turn, spur motivation.