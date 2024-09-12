How to Build and Benefit From a Multicultural Team

This Hispanic Heritage Month, expand your understanding of how a global workforce can improve your business.

As an immigrant from Colombia, I’ve experienced a melting pot of cultures in the communities I’ve both worked and lived in, here in the U.S., from Miami to Louisville, Kentucky. But what I’ve loved and learned the most as a founder managing a global team is that the best work culture is one made up of people from all different walks of life.

The BloomsyBox team currently spans two continents, five countries, and over 15 cities, which means we are constantly finding new ways to stay connected, productive, and efficient. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, I’d like to share what has worked for us as we ship perishable products from all over the world to our customers in the U.S. while tapping into the core strengths of our respective cultures.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Challenges of a multicultural team

Here are the challenges I’ve experienced when managing a multicultural team. Cultural diversity and geographic spread: I manage a team across multiple countries, including the U.S., Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador, and Argentina, which presents unique challenges. These include navigating different cultural norms, communication styles, and time zones. The challenge lies in creating a cohesive team culture while respecting and leveraging these differences.

Latin American business culture versus U.S. business culture: Latin American business practices often emphasize relationships and community, while the U.S. business culture is more individualistic and task-focused. The key challenge is balancing these approaches to create a productive, unified team.

Let me share some specific challenges and benefits of working with teams in different locations. Developers in Nicaragua

Challenge: Bridging the gap between the fast-paced U.S. tech environment and the more relaxed pace in Nicaragua, while ensuring timely project delivery.

Bridging the gap between the fast-paced U.S. tech environment and the more relaxed pace in Nicaragua, while ensuring timely project delivery. Benefit: The Nicaraguan team brings a fresh perspective and innovative solutions due to their unique cultural background. Their work ethic and technical solid foundation add value to the company’s digital initiatives. ​Administrative assistants and data analysts in Colombia Challenge: Ensuring clear communication and understanding of U.S. business processes and expectations while adapting to local work practices.

Ensuring clear communication and understanding of U.S. business processes and expectations while adapting to local work practices. Benefit: Colombian professionals are known for their strong work ethic and adaptability. Their familiarity with Latin American and U.S. business cultures enables them to act as a bridge between different team parts, improving workflow and efficiency.

Floral buyer in Ecuador Challenge: Coordinating with the floral buyer in Ecuador involves navigating logistical challenges and understanding the local flower market, which differs from the U.S. market.

Coordinating with the floral buyer in Ecuador involves navigating logistical challenges and understanding the local flower market, which differs from the U.S. market. Benefit: Having a floral buyer on the ground in Ecuador ensures access to the freshest, highest-quality flowers, which is crucial for the business. Their local expertise allows for better pricing, quality control, and a more sustainable supply chain. Design team in Argentina

Challenge: Aligning the creative vision of the design team in Mendoza with the brand identity and marketing strategies defined in the U.S. requires effective communication and collaboration.

Aligning the creative vision of the design team in Mendoza with the brand identity and marketing strategies defined in the U.S. requires effective communication and collaboration. Benefit: The Argentine design team brings a unique artistic flair and creativity that enhances the brand’s visual identity. Their ability to blend global design trends with local influences results in innovative and appealing designs. Benefits and strategies for managing a multicultural team

A multicultural team brings together diverse perspectives, fostering creativity and innovation. Different cultural backgrounds contribute to a richer pool of ideas and solutions, helping the company stay competitive and adaptable. Diverse teams are also better at problem solving because they approach challenges from multiple angles. This diversity of thought leads to more comprehensive and practical solutions. Managing a multicultural team enhances the company’s cultural competence, making it better equipped to navigate and succeed in a global market. I’ve learned to prioritize clear and consistent communication, partly by using tools that facilitate collaboration across time zones, and ensuring everyone is on the same page.

It’s also important to create a robust, inclusive company culture that respects and celebrates diversity. Regular team-building activities, virtual or in person, can foster a sense of belonging and unity.